The £2.5m house with a CASTLE practically in its back garden

Gorgeous home up for sale with some impressive views of Warwick Castle

House for sale with CASTLE in the garden
Live like a king in this impressive Georgian property that comes with unbeatable views of Warwick Castle.

Stepping out in the garden of this property and you are treated to fantastic views of the medieval castle originally built by William the Conqueror in 1068.

The Castle is one of the main tourist attractions of Warwick and is so close to this property it isn’t far off being a part of the back garden.

Looking out from the house, you get amazing views of Ceaser’s Tower and the castle facade that overlooks Warwick town centre.

Having a castle so close isn’t the only reason the house is special, however, as the building itself is a historic grade II listed building that has kept in beautiful condition.

The family town house has an abundance of historic charm on its own, with many different original character features.

There is an impressive dining hallway with a beautiful fireplace housing a multi-fuel stove with brick inglenook.

The dual aspect drawing room has another delightful feature fireplace and bay window overlooking the garden.

The practical breakfast kitchen has a range of wall and base units beneath granite worktops, having a four oven gas Aga, additional electric oven and induction hob, larder fridge, freezer and a walk in larder.

Also on the ground floor is an orangery, providing family dining and seating area.

On the first floor is the master bedroom suite which benefits from a beautiful bay window to the rear elevation, dressing room and split level en suite bathroom.

Two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom complement this floor. The second floor has a double bedroom, single bedroom and home office with studio/further bedroom.

Alongside the main property is a separate 2 bedroom apartment with dining kitchen, sitting room and family bathroom. The apartment lends itself perfectly for housing an extended family or to provide rental income.

The mature gardens are impressive, even without the amazing views of the castle, with manicured lawns and well-maintained hedges and flower beds.

The property is on the market for £2,500,000 and can be viewed for sale here .

