Police crackdown on illegal parking on busy Birmingham road

More than 40 tickets have been issued to motorists parking their cars illegally on a busy road in north Birmingham.

The A47 Fort Parkway in Castle Bromwich is used by drivers visiting shopping park The Fort, the Fort Dunlop office complex and also accessing the M6 southbound at junction five.

But the dual carriageway has been blighted by drivers leaving their cars parked up on pavements and blocking the walkway for pedestrians, forcing them into the road to get around the blockages.

Now the local police team has taken pro-active enforcement action and issued 41 tickets following an operation in the area - including 30 in just one day.

The move came a few weeks after a motorcyclist died on the road in a Boxing Day crash, with police recording three other serious accidents along the same stretch of road.

Traffic on the Fort Parkway and the M6 in Birmingham

The ticketing operation came after car drivers were warned about their parking by the busy road and issued with advice.

The road has special status preventing parking anywhere along it, including its banks and pavements at the side, only allowing parking in designated areas of which there are none.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The operation was in response to concerns raised by local businesses and councillors.

"Officers issued 35 tickets initially around January 19 and they went back and issued six more.

"Officers attended in the first instance and gave advice and issued warnings. To date we have issued a total 41 tickets.

"The road is a designated urban clearway, which prevents vehicles being stopped or parked, unless in a lay by and there are none on this stretch of road."

Coun Mick Brown (Lab Tyburn) added: "We raised this issue with police at the Erdington District Committee meeting.

"Birmingham North police's neighbourhood inspector Jason Bonser talked about the improvements that had happened since the operation.

"His team had issued a number of tickets trying to stop people parking there. This is anti-social and a health and safety issue.

"People are trying to navigate themselves around the vehicles.

"People come down there with wheelchairs and there are young mums with prams and they need to go in the road to get around the cars blocking the pavement.

"It's anti-social behaviour too if you know you shouldn't park there. It's about being considerate.

"Speaking to Jason, there's an expectation that people can get a parking ticket there now."