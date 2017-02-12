You're welcome in Birmingham, President Trump, but listen and learn from our city

How we use Cookies
You're welcome to come to Birmingham, Mr Trump...

But don't just come to make a speech to those who support your views, and can afford to cough up £10 a time for the privilege .

Come and meet the people of Britain's most multicultural city, where we champion everybody's rights and cherish free speech.

President Donald Trump could address a rally in Birmingham.
Come and meet doctors and nurses of all colours and creeds daily saving lives in our hospitals.

Come and meet the car workers of many nationalities who work together on the production lines, helping power the region's economy.

Come and meet pupils eager to learn in classes where more than 40 languages are spoken , and who happily play together.

Come and meet the refugees starting new lives in our great city, most of them from the nations you seek to deny entry to the US.

We will prove you wrong, just as we proved Enoch Powell wrong after he made his Rivers of Blood speech here in April 1968.

We did not agree with his views but we respected his right to express them, and welcomed the opportunity to debunk them.

To ban your visit would be the easy option, Mr President, but it goes against the hard won freedoms generations of Brummies have battled for.

So, yes, Mr Trump , you're welcome to come to Brum. We have lots for you to learn...

