Be vigilant, but carry on and don't let peddlers of evil win

David Jamieson, who will be marching at Birmingham Pride on Saturday, pays tribute to emergency services and calls for people to go about their daily lives

The vigil in Victoria Square in memory of the Manchester victims.
The attack on Manchester was a vicious and truly dreadful attack on young people who were enjoying the simple pleasure of a music concert.

My thoughts are with the people of Manchester in this difficult period. I have written to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham to express my condolences and re-iterate West Midlands Police’s ongoing offer of practical support.

I have been struck by the countless acts of kindness in defiance of terror. Our diverse communities won’t be torn apart , in fact they’ll grow stronger.

In the coming days people will see an increase in the presence of both armed and un-armed officers on the streets of the West Midlands. They are there to provide re-assurance and to keep us safe whilst the threat level remains at a critical level.

As a country we expect a huge amount from our emergency services and I never fail to be impressed by their dedication and selflessness in the face of evil.

West Midlands Police Commissioner
West Midlands Police Commissioner David Jamieson with officers from the force LGBT network at Pride 2016

When we are running away from danger - they are running towards it - to keep us safe. Our officers take that risk each and every day – a risk we should never forget.

This weekend the Birmingham Pride march and festival will be taking place. I have proudly marched with police officers since being elected in 2014 and will do so again on Saturday. Those who seek to divide us won’t be allowed to win. We will carry on.

In the coming days we should be vigilant, but re-assured to see extra security measures in place, and not let the peddlers of evil stop us from going about our daily lives.

A rainbow banner leading towards Iron Man at the start of Pride 2016

