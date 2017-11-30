Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The end of the tortuous Birmingham bin strike came as a relief to those involved – from the binmen and their bosses to the politicians and the union chiefs who have been locked in this most damaging affair for much of 2017.

Perhaps most gleeful though was councillor John Clancy who was forced to resign during the height of this affair.

He was out on twitter hailing the bin dispute settlement deal as the ‘Clancy agreement’ (he has form for this having invented the ridiculous term ‘clancy-nomics’ a couple of years back to describe some pension fund policies he was promoting). Other supporters waded in to say he had been vindicated.

Not sure whether ACAS nor the Unite union, who were common factors in both sets of negotiations, would agree it was all his work anyway. Especially as he downgraded its significance and accused the union of a stitch up a few days later as the whole affair unravelled.

His former council colleagues also took a different view – and highlighted several differences between the press release issued by ACAS in August outlining Clancy’s settlement with Unite and the deal reached last weekend.

They went further from just tacking on a few duties to the at risk grade 3 dustcart supervisor staff to avoid equal pay claims. They made another job, the ‘waste reduction officer’, redundant and merged the two to maintain the pay and grade of the at risk staff.

They also secured the agreement of Unite members to a five-day working week (up from the current four longer days). The original ‘deal’ only secured further talks about a five-day week.

Both sides have given ground and secured crucial concessions they argue.

They also say, and we have no way of verifying this, that the legal advice was clear – the first deal was a huge equal pay risk, the final one was not.

Because it all happened behind closed doors – apart from a few leaked emails – it is difficult to work out who said what and how far things have moved since August. And crucially for the former Labour leader whether he has been vindicated.

But from what can be pieced together it seems there was a no compromise block on negotiations from the officials, including chief executive Stella Manzie, who were out to win the dispute and enforce their terms. The only justification for this can be the crippling fear of costly equal pay claims, given that previous compromises had cost the council £1.1 billion.

Clancy’s direct intervention removed this block and for that a couple of the less partial observers are saying he should be thanked. However, they also say he conceded too much ground to the union.

We are told legal advice was clear that the deal without further modification was untenable hence Clancy’s public statement of ‘no deal’ and lashing out at the union in public and in private his officers and colleagues.

After the dispute resumed and became increasingly bitter – the rhetoric from the union leaders suggested they were as intent on sparking the revolution and bringing down the council, than resolving the dispute.

The blessed relief was delivered in the High Court confrontation which offered a pause in strikes and redundancies and two months to sort out the mess – quietly, without fanfare and without the heightened stress of ongoing strike action.

That August agreement was the foundation for the subsequent deal, but was not the finished article and should never have been. The common factor in all these talks were the Unite and ACAS negotiators and it bears the hallmarks of ACAS work with other local authorities.

Meanwhile, the citizens have been bystanders in all this mess – literally given the state of the roads last summer. As the new council leader Ian Ward said: “There are no winners here.”

Commonwealth Games optimism

Speaking of councillor Ward, he has now chalked up the first of the short list of aims he set out when he became leader of the council and that was to see the bin dispute ended.

One of his other targets is due today when Birmingham’s final bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is handed in to the world governing body.

The bid leaders – including representatives from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Commonwealth Games England presented to the international committee last week and endured a gruelling series of questions.

Cllr Ward says that a fully compliant bid will be submitted and is confident Birmingham has met the required standard.

He remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ it will be awarded the Games in December.