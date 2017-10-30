Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To say the announcement that driverless cars will be tested on the roads of Birmingham has been greeted with mixed responses would be an understatement.

The government clearly believes the UK should be at the forefront of this technology – which is why it committed £51 million over two years to a string of research and testing projects, most of which are based here in the Midlands or within easy reach at Birmingham, Coventry, Nuneaton, Oxfordshire and Milton Keynes.

We are not alone – similar tests are under way in cities in the US, Far East and mainland Europe.

And the car industry is now moving behind these developments, with the chief executives of major manufacturers, including JLR and Hyundai, saying that fully autonomous vehicles are no longer a distant prospect.

There will be disruption – would you advise a teenager to learn to get an HGV licence or look forward to a long career as a cabbie now?

There is the impact on car ownership. It is already declining among young people, partly because insurance is prohibitively expensive and partly because, for those in big cities, public transport and the likes of Uber are enough.

And now we have increasing taxes and charges on polluting cars. Diesel and petrol vehicles will be outlawed by 2040.

London this week introduced a new £10 toxicity charge for older diesel vehicles and is believed to be making bolder plans for anti-pollution, or as some see it, anti-car charges.

These will further accelerate the decline of the personal vehicle.

Our own West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, has made no secret of his desire to take strong action to get diesel cars off the roads and we await details of that action.

Much of the developed western world is taking or considering similar responses to pollution and congestion.

Mr Street also boldly declared the individual self-driven car as the technology ‘of yesteryear’ at a recent summit and said cities need to be preparing for a revolution in transport.

It’s a brutal assessment for Birmingham, which once marketed itself as motor city during the heyday of Leyland, Rover and Austin.

The evidence is that autonomous vehicles are likely to cause as large a revolution in travel as Henry Ford did 100 years ago with his mass produced cars.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

The prevailing thought is that, like a cab, we will simply hail, via an app, the nearest driverless car to take us where we want to go.

Our personal cars spend 95 per cent of their time parked up anyway – a hugely inefficient way of organising transport.

If we no longer own a car, what would be the point of having a drive in front of the house.

Out-of-town shopping centres will no longer need car parks the size of multiple football pitches.

And this is likely to happen in the next decade or so. With roads cleared of double parked cars, and queues on major routes slashed it should be easier to get about – whether on bike, foot or in a driverless vehicle.

So the mood is changing and those of us in big cities with fairly decent public transport available will find it easier to adjust.

But the public remain to be convinced. Social media responses to the announcement were split among those for who driverless cars cannot come soon enough and those who fear them.

Most accidents are a result of human error and we all see the drivers on their mobile phones or fiddling with radios, oblivious to what is actually happening in front of them. We also have those who wilfully speed or drive while drunk or high.

The AIs, artificial intelligence, controlling cars will be more thoroughly attentive and are expected to slash accident rates.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

But others fear the rise of the machines... they don’t want to surrender control to an AI.

While some raise extreme fears of a Terminator-style takeover, there are more genuine concerns over the ability of malicious hackers to take control – so strong security will be crucial in ensuring safety.

There were similar fears when trains and then cars replaced the horse and cart in the 19th and 20th centuries.

That is why the real world testing – here in the Midlands – will be crucial, not only in ensuring the technology works but also in proving to a sceptical public that it works.

Thinking differently about parking

In a not unrelated issue, the city council’s parking experts are considering a counter-intuitive move to reduce clutter around some of Birmingham’s suburban centres.

They have found that many roads around district shopping centres and industrial hubs are cluttered with workers’ cars for pretty much all of the day.

Meanwhile, the pay and display car parks in areas like Sparkhill, Soho Road, Sutton Coldfield and Kings Heath remain largely empty for much of the day – used only by shoppers stopping for an hour or two.

One bright spark has come up with the idea of introducing short stay only on street parking charges and resident-only permit schemes in those areas to move the cars from the roadside. At the same time they would make the car parks free or at least very cheap for long stay users to give them somewhere to go.

The proposal is part of a wider review of parking policy out for public consultation. It seems to make sense.