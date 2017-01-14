How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Now is the time to test a Universal Basic Income for all

  • By ,

Green Party West Midlands mayor candidate backs pilot of revolutionary policy to tackle low pay, automation, job insecurity and the complex benefits system

James Burn

Unison, the West Midlands’ largest public sector trade union, recently published a 20-point manifesto declaring what they see as the key priorities for the new Mayor of the West Midlands. Goals included developing a proper democratic system to hold the mayor to account, a programme of building green council houses and free public transport for 16 to 19-year-old students - all vital things that I fully support.

But the most eye-catching policy was a call to pilot a ‘Universal Basic Income’ (UBI) scheme in the West Midlands – an idea that is gaining support all over the world.

For decades, many towns and cities in our region have been left behind as government after government has focused on attracting big businesses and bowing to large banks, instead of building up a modern, home-grown economy centred on areas of high demand where we have unique strengths, like low-carbon manufacturing.



As a result, millions of people are one missed pay cheque away from disaster. Too many jobs these days are short-term and insecure, without guaranteed hours or very low wage self-employment.

Now is the time to consider new ideas. In the Green Party, we’ve been calling for universal basic income trials for decades.

The real advantage of a UBI is that it offers financial security to families. It could unleash a wave of innovation and creativity as people are free to be entrepreneurial and start up businesses without running the risk of losing everything.



Not only that, but it removes insecurity for workers as well – if you’re a parent with three kids and a mortgage, the idea of working for a brand new startup might be too much of a gamble. But, if you know you have a basic income as a safety net, you can throw yourself into your work without needing to worry.

Government economic plans for the recent past have left huge parts of the Black Country and pockets of Birmingham and Coventry struggling. Unless we change the plans, we'll just see the situation get worse. UBI is one example of how we can do things differently and create a more resilient economy that doesn't leave anyone behind.

Voting for the same old parties will just lead to the same old policies. As mayor I will be a champion for the majority of Midlanders who have been left sidelined by unfair and uneven economic development, and tirelessly challenge central government to provide the investment our communities really need.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Nationalise the M6 Toll and free us from traffic nightmare

The M6 Toll Road near Cannock

Labour candidate for West Midlands mayor Siôn Simon calls on Government to hand over the M6 Toll road and ease the chronic congestion on our road

Most Read in News

  1. News Opinion
    Now is the time to test a Universal Basic Income for all
  2. Property
    These are the best places to buy property if you commute into Birmingham
  3. Regional Affairs
    City's most popular arts venue tackling 70 per cent funding cut
  4. Regional Affairs
    Nightmare traffic roundabout to be scrapped to speed up traffic
  5. News
    Mayor candidate wants to bring back Moseley to Birmingham passenger trains

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Flights to China from Birmingham Airport could be resuming
  1. Business News
    Birmingham Airport talks over new China flights
  2. Post People
    Record number attend LGBT networking event
  3. Commercial Property
    Smallbrook Queensway demolition set for go ahead
  4. Post People
    Final phase of Park Central scheme begins
  5. Commercial Property
    New designs unveiled for Colmore Row makeover
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor