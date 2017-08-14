Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boris Johnson deserves to go to jail because of the way he campaigned during the EU referendum .

That’s the verdict of a former senior Conservative , James Chapman.

Mr Chapman was former Tory Chancellor George Osborne’s special adviser, which meant it was his job to explain Mr Osborne’s thinking to the media.

He went on to work for David Davis, the Brexit Secretary.

But now he’s left the government, and he’s angry about Brexit.

He said that an “effective” electoral law would jail people for saying things that aren’t true.

And he highlighted the claim on the Leave campaign bus, which ferried Boris Johnson around the country, that quitting the EU would free up £350 million a week for the NHS.

But that’s not the only thing Mr Chapman is suggesting.

He argues that the Tories will never win an election because Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit will “take the economy off a cliff”.

Labour has also been taken over by the “fringe” – a reference to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – says Mr Chapman.

And he argues the Liberal Democrats are pretty much finished too, as their recent election results suggest.

His solution is to create a new 'centrist' political party, which he says should be called the Democrats.

Perhaps there’s some logic to this. Labour has undoubtedly shifted to the left.

It’s also true that Labour and the Conservatives have a similar approach to Brexit. Both insist on leaving the single market and ending freedom of movement, even though we could quit the EU without doing this.

Maybe there’s a vacancy for a party which aims for the centre ground in a similar way to former Labour leader Tony Blair – and which aims to reverse Brexit, or at least to aim for a “softer” version of it.

But something similar happened in the 1980s, when Labour moderates, and a few Tories, formed a pro-EU party called the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

It enjoyed some success, winning 25 per cent of the vote in 1983, in alliance with the Liberal Party.

But that was only enough to give it 23 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons.

This is a result of how our election system works.

A number of MPs switched parties and joined the SDP. But the next time an election came – and they tried standing as an SDP candidate – most were defeated and lost their seats.

The SDP isn’t the only reason today’s politicians are unlikely to try forming a new party. But it’s certainly an experience they’re not going to want to repeat.