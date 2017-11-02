Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Lib Dems are calling on their colleagues across the city council chamber to back a challenge to the Boundary Commission’s proposals for new MP constituencies.

It seems that every couple of years there is an attempt to redraw the political map of the UK – and they always encounter insurmountable problems – and the latest set are no different.

I’ll leave aside the party political motives, the wrangling over whether or not the House of Commons should be cut down in size and whether until we get a more proportional system any changes are simply re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

The aim of equalising the numbers of voters in each constituency is a noble one – they vary from a bit over 20,000 up to more than 100,000, giving some voters more leverage than others and some MPs significantly greater workloads.

But the measures to counter this put out by the Boundary Commission recently are just ridiculous.

(Image: Boundary Commission for England October 2017)

An initial problem is that they are based on old population and election data from before the 2015 election.

Changes in voter registration, particularly affecting students, and a rush of people to register for the 2016 EU referendum have rendered those figures obsolete.

And the insistence on sticking to council ward boundaries seems absurd, particularly in Birmingham, which has the largest council wards in the country – making drawing equitable and coherent borders around 75,000 registered voters nigh on impossible.

This seems to be done purely for the comfort of the Boundary Commission. They don’t have to get into street level population data – even though it is now much easier to do this than ever before – just use the broad brush of existing council statistics.

(Image: Boundary Commission for England October 2017)

The final complication is, of course, that Birmingham’s council boundaries are undergoing a radical overhaul next May – which means again the Commission was working from soon-to-be obsolete data.

It is no wonder they made a bit of a dog’s breakfast of the new borders – and not for the first time.

So we have ended up with a Yardley constituency which does not include the historic centre of old Yardley , a Walsall constituency from north of the town centre to Witton cemetery on the edge of Birmingham’s inner city.

And a new Perry Barr and Erdington constituency in what the Lib Dems describe as a ‘rabbit-eared’ shape on the map.

The Lib Dems are now calling for a council-wide lobby of the Boundary Commission to at least get them to use the smaller 2018 council wards and come up with a more reasonable set of proposals.

It would make sense and a more reflective and workable pattern of constituencies. But unfortunately that does not mean it will happen.