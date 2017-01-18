They love London and they've discovered the North, but politicians forget the Midlands exists

Manchester - is it the Second City after all?

How easily they fall back into old habits.

The Government once appeared to be obsessed with the North of England, while it forgot about the Midlands.

Former Chancellor George Osborne’s Northern Powerhouse policy was focused unashamedly on Manchester.

But eventually, he saw the light. Ministers remembered there was life north of Watford and south of Cheshire, and launched the “Midlands Engine” policy, led by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid.

When Theresa May stood for the Conservative leadership, she launched her campaign in Birmingham.

And the new Prime Minister frequently talks about the West Midlands in the House of Commons, where she likes to express support for Andy Street, Tory candidate in May’s West Midlands mayoral election.

But following her high profile speech setting out a 12-point plan for Brexit , it became clear that the Government still finds it hard, on occasion, to remember that the Midlands exists.

Brexit Secretary David Davis will meet the mayors of the north

Mrs May has promised that devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be consulted during the Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Perhaps that’s because a majority of people in Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain, and she’s understandably nervous about being seen to ignore their views.

It raises the question, however, of how the English regions will be represented. After all, the wider West Midlands region has roughly the same population as Scotland (the Scottish National Party claims this is irrelevant as Scotland is a country while the West Midlands is only a region, but this surely doesn’t mean that the views of Midlanders should be ignored).

Labour MP Andy Burnham, a candidate to become mayor of Greater Manchester, raised this issue in the House of Commons.

Mr Burnham noted that the Prime Minister’s speech “makes specific mention of protecting the interests of Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast and the City of London, but there is no mention at all of the north-west of England, Greater Manchester or, indeed, any English region.”

Brexit Secretary David Davis responded with an unexpected announcement. He said the Government’s intention “after the mayoral elections is to get all the mayors of the north to come and have a meeting in York to talk about precisely that”.

The Government plans to give the “mayors of the north” a voice in the Brexit talks, and maybe that’s the right thing to do. But what about the Midlands?

Does Mr Davis (a Yorkshireman, who should know better) perhaps think that Birmingham is in the North?

In response to a request for clarification, the Department for Exiting the EU sent over a statement which confirmed Mr Davis was talking specifically about the North.

A spokesperson said: “We want a deal that works for every part of the UK. That of course includes the West Midlands. The Prime Minister has already visited the region, as well as ministers from the Department for Exiting the European Union, and we will continue to ensure that its voice is heard.

“The Secretary of State was asked specifically about his plans to engage with mayors of the North. Naturally, ministers plan to engage similarly with other regions.

“We are confident that working together we can build a Global Britain, which prospers outside of the EU.”

The promise that “ministers plan to engage similarly with other regions” sounds fairly positive, but it doesn’t actually go as far as a pledge to hold a summit for Midlands leaders.

I’m not suggesting there’s any deliberate bias against the Midlands.

But it is easy for politicians - wherever they’re from - to fall into the trap of thinking that England pretty much means London and an ill-defined place called The North which they have to make an effort to include.

Labour isn’t immune to this either.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Local Government Secretary Jon Trickett have announced a range of plans to give the North more autonomy and funding.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has big plans for the North

They include a Council of the North bringing together elected mayors, councils and MPs; a Bank of the North, working closely with the council, to provide funding for investment for local authorities and businesses, and a Commission for the North in the run-up to the next election, to give people and organisations in the North a say in Labour’s manifesto plans.

Nothing wrong with that, but there’s no sign of anything similar for the Midlands.