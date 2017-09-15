Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Clancy's much-heralded leadership of Birmingham City Council has come to a disappointing but somewhat inevitable end when it became clear that his single-handed attempt to halt the bin strike had failed spectacularly.

It was not so much the fact he bypassed senior officers, ignored legal advice that he was risking an equal pay bombshell, used informal cabinet discussions to endorse key decisions , and even intervened directly in a serious staff disciplinary issue – but that he then tried to deny his actions which brought him down.

In fact he only attempted what previous council leaderships had done in 2008 and 2011 and give way to the binmen’s key demands to get the streets cleared and get pictures of piles of black bags swarming with maggots and rats off the front pages.

If, during interviews on September 1 he had said something to the effect that in trying desperately to break the dispute he had made mistakes, got a few things wrong and now had to withdraw the deal he would have got away with it.

Instead he denied there ever was a deal, claiming it was a negotiating tactic instead, and then accusing Unite’s regional secretary Howard Beckett of ‘wilful misrepresentation’ of the deal.

There’s no doubt Unite thought they had a deal, declared victory and then were furious when the plug was pulled and Clancy tried to blame them.

One Birmingham Labour MP told me the comments were ‘extraordinarily stupid’.

A union official said they could no longer trust a word Clancy said.

Behind the scenes Clancy had severely, if not fatally, damaged his working relationships with cabinet colleagues (some more than others) and his most important senior officials including chief executive Stella Manzie.

But this would not have mattered to the people of Birmingham desperate for their streets to be cleared and he could have painted himself as the hero leader blocked by interfering officials, unions and Blairites.

He may have even come out of the crisis stronger.

It was a tactic which had worked when he stood up to the West Midlands Pension Fund board last year and saved the council some

£24 million in unnecessary deficit reduction payments – money which then went back into the budget for libraries, social services, roads and, of course, bins.

Instead he went for the denial and blame-shifting which widened the circle of those angry with him.

There’s a lesson for people in public life. It is rarely the act itself which causes the downfall, but the attempts at a cover-up and blame-shifting.

And even with his resignation looming he was spinning furiously to cling on and a prepared statement to the council that every member of the cabinet had backed him was undone following his departure.

Members of the cabinet, including interim leader Ian Ward, said the statement was ‘factually incorrect’ – a comment which produced audible gasps in the council chamber such was the shock.

Even those who initially supported Clancy said they did so based on limited information provided by the leader and changed their minds when the full picture became apparent.

His acolytes also denied the government and Labour Party were investigating the crisis – something swiftly confirmed when nine Birmingham Labour MPs penned a joint-letter condemning the council’s handling of the strike and then further confirmed when Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid demanded a report on the fiasco and suggested he could be considering a take-over.

Mr Javid’s timing could not have been better.

His threatening letter arrived just as the Labour council’s cabinet was meeting to discuss the leadership question and before the wider Labour group was set to discuss the same.

The clear indication was: “If you don’t remove Clancy, I will and you won’t get to choose the next occupant of the leader’s office.”

We are in for the long-haul

The over-riding concern for interim leader Ward and the cabinet is to end the bins dispute as quickly as possible.

The crucial sticking point is the position of the 113 workers who face either a pay cut, moving to another council department on the same pay, or taking redundancy.

Redundancy notices were issued to them at the start of September, and those notices are now being challenged with an attempted legal injunction.

With the Unite union having declared victory following Clancy’s now discredited deal in August, any compromise in which those jobs are downgraded could be seen as a massive climb-down.

But interim leader Cllr Ward has strongly stated the deal being offered to binmen is very reasonable, especially the offer of alternative jobs on the same salary, and needs to be accepted by the union.

The council is sticking to its guns saying that to retain the jobs will risk costly equal pay claims. The council has of course been burned before.

The union and Acas (as well as Clancy before his denial) thought the jobs could be redesigned – given extra responsibilities – to justify the higher rate. It has been done elsewhere.

The council tried this before and failed – the courts saw through it. The council has also refused to share its legal advice for fear the details added fuel to the no-win no-fee lawyers circling and prompt a flood of claims.

So we have the unions and Acas saying that a compromise can be found which allows the binmen to retain their current pay grade.

But the council saying it absolutely cannot and refusing to show its working out.

While such a polarised situation persists, it is difficult to see any negotiated end to the dispute.