General election: Why Birmingham is a Corbyn city today

Birmingham has become a Corbyn city after Labour secured more than 62 per cent of the vote on a higher turnout than previous elections.

This was more than the 55 per cent vote which the party secured in the 1997 Tony Blair landslide election.

Two MPs, Liam Byrne and Roger Godsiff in Hodge Hilll and Hall Green have secured unprecedented 30,000 plus majorities.

It is a vast improvement on the just under half the vote won by Labour mayoral candidate Sion Simon a month ago .

The young, the under 35s, have been particularly attracted to Jeremy Corbyn’s brand of politics and see it as the answer to spiralling debt, insecure low paid work and unaffordable housing.

And Birmingham is the youngest city, or at least one of the youngest cities, in Europe. About 40 per cent of the population are under 25.

Birmingham Mail Jeremy Corbyn at the Labour rally in Birmingham

We also have some of the most deprived constituencies in the UK with high unemployment, low skill levels, low incomes and few opportunities.

Jeremy Corbyn specifically answered these concerns.

And these areas have been battered by the cuts, to their benefits, to their health and community services more than many other areas.

The Tories had tried to rebrand themselves as urban Conservatives with the idea of aiming their manifesto policies at the people of Erdington in a bid to take back big citiy constituencies for the first time in a generation.

But clearly the people of Birmingham had other ideas.