How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Brexit is making me irritable, tired and a little bit scared

It may work out okay in the end but the truth is that nobody knows

David Davis 'cannot quantify the outcome' of leaving EU with no deal
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Brexit is making me irritable, tired and a little bit scared.

I don’t think anybody quite knows what they’re doing.

And there’s a chance it could lead to an economic crash, or even the end of the United Kingdom.

I know that the doom-mongers have been proved wrong so far. George Osborne , the former Chancellor, suggested during the referendum that the economy would immediately fall off a cliff if we voted to leave.

That just wasn’t true.

And I’m not predicting it will all go wrong once Brexit actually takes place, probably in 2019.

The truth is I just don’t know. But neither does anyone else.

This was bought home when David Davis , the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union , gave evidence to a House of Commons inquiry last week.

Sitting in front of MPs - and TV cameras - he casually revealed that the Government has not done an assessment of the effects of leaving the EU without a trade deal.

But asked if quitting without a deal was the worst possible outcome, Mr Davis said: “No. No. There are ways of making it much worse than that.”

That didn’t sound very reassuring to me. Nor did Mr Davis’ assertion that he would know a good trade deal when he saw it, as he told MPs: “You don’t need a piece of paper with numbers on it”.

It seems the plan is to muddle our way through and assume it will all turn out fine in the end.

In some ways that’s very British and perhaps we should be pleased, but is it really the way to handle an historic change which will transform our relationship with our neighbours?

For an indication of how high the stakes are, consider the warning from manufacturing giant Nissan, a carmaker which employs 7,000 people in the UK.

It told MPs that leaving the EU without a trade deal could cost it £500 million a year - and it would have to think hard about what happens to its British factory if that happened.

But it’s not just the economy that looks precarious.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants another referendum on independence. Scots voted to stay in the UK last time, in 2014, but who’s to say the same will happen again?

Brexit could be the dealbreaker. Nicola Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party point out that a majority of Scottish voters backed “remain” in the EU referendum, and now they’re being forced out of the EU against their will.

All this uncertainty doesn’t seem to be doing Prime Minister Theresa May any harm. Polls suggest that the Conservatives are still far ahead of Labour, which looks set to suffer a calamitous defeat if a general election is held in the near future.

I suspect that the more insecure we feel, the more we’re likely as a nation to cling on to Mrs May, despite her faults.

After all, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Maybe his unconventional approach to politics is what this country needs, but it certainly feels like a gamble. And with the future looking so unpredictable already, another gamble is the last thing many of us are looking for.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Give us a bank holiday for the Queen's jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen is celebrating 65 years on the throne and MPs have been debating whether or not there should be a bank holiday for her Sapphire Jubilee.

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street will 'turn over every stone' to bring Channel 4 to Birmingham
  2. Local News
    Lordship titles for sale at under £20 - and the peers don't like it
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback
  4. Regional Affairs
    Tom Watson tells George Osborne: You can't edit the Evening Standard AND be an MP
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why bus fares are set to be capped in the West Midlands

Most Recent

The Queen has signed the Article 50 Bill into law on Thursday, clearing the way for Theresa May to formally start talks to leave the European Union.

Most read on Birmingham Post

Already a busy area for bars, Bennetts Hill is soon to have another new opening
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Another city centre bar coming to Birmingham
  2. Commercial Property
    This is what is happening to The Fiddle & Bone after it closed
  3. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street will 'turn over every stone' to bring Channel 4 to Birmingham
  4. Local News
    Lordship titles for sale at under £20 - and the peers don't like it
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory site to house 220 new apartments
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor