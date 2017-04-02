Why Birmingham's Labour candidates are stuck in limbo

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Birmingham Labour party seems to be trapped in some sort of tortuous limbo where sitting councillors and those hoping to become city councillors in 2018 are stuck as they wait for final decisions on selections and approved candidate lists.

The Board of the Birmingham Labour Party is a 30-ish strong committee of local constituency, trade union and party reps who rule on these things.

But with the party riven by factions and a diminishing number of safe council seats available things are getting a little lively.

So rather than make decisions which will upset various hopefuls and risk them downing tools during the ongoing West Midlands Mayoral campaign the Labour hierarchy has decided to put off any concrete selections for another couple of months.

There are the ideological divisions of the Corbyn/Momentum groups versus the ‘soft left’ group generally epitomised by party deputy leader Tom Watson. The centre ground grabbing Blairites are a small and sorry bunch and seem pretty much left on the sidelines of all this.

But there are also some deeply personal rivalries, family feuds and scores to be settled for historic slights. The council divisions, between those who support leader John Clancy and those who backed rivals in the narrow 2015 leadership election play a part too. And the city MPs also want their favourites promoted. Often it is a combination of all these factors which play a part.

The backdrop to all this was the 2014 Kerslake Report which decided that as well as being a dysfunctional organisation Birmingham City Council had too many elected members and with three to each ward some were effectively putting their feet up while their more industrious colleagues did all the work. So the map was redrawn with 69 smaller wards replacing the current 40 and 101 council seats instead of 120.

Labour is politically dominant in Birmingham with almost two-thirds of the seats. But with areas carved up and less to go round those who previously felt safe are now biting their nails.

What the Labour board seems to have done is set a few ground rules which could play a major part in who gets from the approved list into a candidate position.

A blow for the Momentum crowd is that the surge of new members inspired by Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership successes in 2015 and 2016 are not allowed to vote in candidate selections. Usually six months membership is required, but this time two years is not good enough.

More crucially for aspiring candidates is the likely insistence on a gender split in the many two-member wards, as well as women-only shortlists in some single member wards, which could see male candidates brushed aside.

Among the vulnerable is thought to be the troubled East Handsworth and Lozells councillor Waseem Zaffar , who recently resigned from the council’s cabinet in the face of Government criticism over his ill-thought out social media comments on whether or not school uniform policy should be made to permit the hijab head scarf.

He has made the list of approved candidates and the delays in selections mean that an independent investigation into his conduct and various historic allegations against him should be concluded before local members are asked to appoint him.

He is a controversial figure who attracts bitter enemies – among them is rumoured to be the influential Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood who could make life difficult for him.

The trouble is that many of the wards in the area: Handsworth, Lozells, Newtown and Birchfield are single-member wars and he may well finish runner-up to former Lord Mayor Mahmood Hussain. This would be perfect revenge for Hussain given that Zaffar ousted him in a brutal selection battle in 2011.

All smiles: Birmingham Labour group celebrates strong showing in 2016 local election

Others are being earmarked for women-only shortlists blocking further opportunities and pitching him into battles with rivals from the current Aston, Ladywood and Soho wards. It could be tricky for him.

The gender split rule will see several other sitting councillors feeling the heat. In the fairly safe Oscott ward, for example, you would expect councillors Keith Linnecor and Barbara Dring to get the nod leaving newly-appointed cabinet member Tristan Chatfield, highly rated as future leadership or MP material, looking for a new seat.

The opposition Tories have avoided similar issues in their Sutton Coldfield heartlands where two seats have been lost – in part because two veteran councillors Margaret Waddington and the next Lord Mayor Anne Underwood have decided to step down in 2018 meaning there’s enough places to go round.

But the Labour rumour mill suggests there are similar battles brewing in Moseley, Bordesley, Sparkbrook and Alum Rock and even the Quinton seat of leader Clancy – all areas where Labour is currently dominant.

Prominent councillors like assistant leaders Tony Kennedy (Sparkbrook) and Ansar Ali Khan (Washwood Heath) and trusts and charities committee chairman Habib Rehman (Springfield) will be trying to make the cut.

Because the board has dragged its feet, hostilities are suspended until after the May mayoral election.

Then it could all get very messy.