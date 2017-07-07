Birmingham is the only realistic option for Channel 4 relocation

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

By all accounts Birmingham is the ideal place for a re-located Channel 4.

But in the interests of politics – in that Mayor Andy Street speaks for the whole West Midlands – we have to go through the charade of pretending our neighbours in Coventry and the Black Country are realistic options for the TV channel’s headquarters.

Even the marginally more credible alternative site near the NEC is not nearly as compelling as Birmingham city centre.

This is a result of the imbalance on the West Midlands Combined Authority which means Birmingham, a city of 1.1 million people, has the same voting rights as Walsall for example, which represents a population of 269,000.

Karen Bradley MP with Andy Street

The area around Digbeth and Curzon Street is already becoming a hub for the creative industries and Birmingham City University, with its state-of-the-art facilities at Eastside is turning out young media graduates ready to take up positions in the creative and digital industries.

This was even recognised when culture minister Karen Bradley and future mayor Andy Street toured the site of the new Birmingham Conservatoire at Eastside in April.

Birmingham has the compelling case – but has to pay lip service to its neighbours.