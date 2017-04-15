How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Can you pass your driving theory test first time? Try our quiz to find out

  • Updated
  • By

Find out if you would pass your theory test with full marks or if you will have to spend a little more time reading up on your highway code

PA Wire The south of the region had some very impressive learner drivers
The south of the region had some very impressive learner drivers

Find out if you would pass your theory test with full marks or if you will have to spend a little more time reading up on your highway code.

Don't forget to tweet your result to let us know how you did.

Quiz loading …

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

What are driving penalty points, and how do you get them? We explain the law

A speed camera

Here is everything you need to know about getting points on your driving licence

Most Recent

The south of the region had some very impressive learner drivers

Search Used Cars

  • Used cars

0 0 0 0 0 0

Search

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    New Brum school for future web designers and app developers
  2. Property
    This is the most expensive one bedroom apartment in Birmingham
  3. Housing
    Campaigners battle to save historic Birmingham church
  4. Property
    You can add tens of thousands to the value of your house by doing this one thing - and it could cost you nothing
  5. Post People
    Lambert Smith Hampton guests toast healthy industrial performance
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor