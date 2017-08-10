Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The current all-consuming passion for driving more macho cars in the form of SUV models at the expense of the humble hatchback is causing a problem for some motorists.

For most of these vehicles tend to be larger than many people want or even need.

There are a few models out there, however, that look the part but have dimensions which make them easier to fit into your garage or even park at the local supermarket.

Take the newly revamped Peugeot 2008, for example. With its tall stance, black alloys, black roof bars and flared wheel arches it looks every inch the beefy SUV that’s in demand but without the bulk.

And clever design work means that this little car has a Tardis-like persona. In other words it’s far larger inside than it looks from the outside.

There’s plenty of space for five adults to travel in comfort and when you need to carry large items the rear seatbacks fold down at the touch of a button to reveal the carrying capacity of a small van, with the bonus of a perfectly flat floor area.

And the interior of the GT Line model is quite luxurious, with full leather upholstery and a full length glass panoramic sun roof. I particularly liked the translucent electric sun roof blind, which kept the heat of the day out while still letting in natural light.

For all their tough looks most SUV models tend to be two rather than four-wheel-drive, which is the case with the model tested here.

But the GT Line 2008 has a trick up its sleeve which means it has the fuel consumption of a front-wheel-drive car - in this instance averaging over 76 miles per gallon - with the traction close to that of a four-wheel-drive model thanks to a feature called Grip Control.

This is a clever system which gives you optimum traction at the twist of a dial. Simply dial up sand, snow or mud on the switch next to the gearshift and the car does the rest.

It works out when to put power to one or the other wheel or both at the same time to ensure the car keeps moving no matter what the surface.

And by using electronic equipment already fitted to the car there’s no extra weight so fuel consumption is kept down.

It may not have quite the same traction as a full blown 4x4 but it’s certainly an excellent half way house and as much as most people will ever want.

In normal mode the 2008 pulls well on the highway. First gear is surprisingly sluggish but after that this little car becomes quite lively.

Despite its tall stance there’s little body roll and in fact road holding and cornering are impressive.

There’s good all round vision and it’s a very comfortable car to travel distances in although I found engine noise levels a little harsh.

Like the Peugeot 208 hatch the 2008 has a tiny steering wheel allowing you to see all the relevant dials over the top of it and giving the car an even more sporty feel.

The GT Line is right at the top end of the price range of the 2008 line-up - which starts from just over £16,000 – but there is a nice bit of kit onboard and as with all cars you get what you pay for.

Fast Facts

Model: words Peugeot 2008 GT Line Blue Hdi 120

Price: £22,130

Mechanical: 1560cc, 120 bhp 4 cylinder diesel engine driving front wheels via 6-speed manual gearbox.

Max speed: 119 mph

0-62mph: 9.6 secs

Combined mpg: 76.3

CO2 emissions: 96 g/km

Insurance: 22E

BiK: 21 %

Warranty: 3 years/60,000 miles