Just like Arnie the Barbarian's big, tough and larger than life

Conan the Barbarian - portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role of the film - was big, tough and larger than life.

And the same can be said of the four-wheeled-drive Barbarian offered by Mitsubishi.

This is one big pick-up truck and dwarfs almost any car you park alongside.

At almost 17.5 feet in length the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian is big with a capital B.

But the nice thing about the Barbarian is that it’s the top of the range in the L200 series so it has a soft centre, as soon becomes apparent when you step into the cabin.

The spacious four-door double cab features dual zone air conditioning, luxury leather upholstery with super comfortable memory foam keeping you comfortable on long journeys, as well as heated front seats.

There’s blue ambient lighting around the floor area and the name Barbarian is illuminated in blue on the scuff plates where you step into the vehicle.

There’s plenty of room inside to stretch your legs and the head room too is generous.

The height of the Barbarian can present some people with problems but Mitsubishi provides a modern version of the old style running boards with huge chrome bars inset with steps located just below the doors.

When it comes to luggage the huge load bed means you will have no trouble. In fact you could almost move house with this lifestyle truck.

But while there’s luggage space aplenty it can sometimes prove a little challenging when it comes to parking, particularly if you have one of the optional hard tops fitted which limits rear vision.

A rear view camera is a godsend when it comes to reversing and makes it easy to slot this vehicle into parking bays, although street parking alongside the kerb in tight space does test your skill.

On the road the beefy 2.5-litre, 178 bhp turbocharged diesel engine pulls smoothly and with gusto and, apart from a sluggish first gear, makes this SUV surprisingly quick despite its weight.

A lot of work has been done on sound proofing so that the Barbarian has just as much appeal to lifestyle buyers as to those looking for a trendy commercial vehicle.

With plenty of ground clearance and a knob alongside the gear shift which allows you to change on the move from two-wheel-drive to four-wheel-drive simply and quickly the L200 Barbarian is ideal for anyone who needs to go off-road for sport or leisure, such as boating, ridding or towing a caravan.

If you want to tackle the real rough stuff you can switch to four-wheel-drive low range with the centre differential locked.

The Barbarian is capable of more than 650 miles on a full tank so once you take to the open road it’s going to be a long time before you need to look for a fuel station.

Fast Facts

Model: Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian

Price: £29,443

Mechanical: 2442cc, 178bhp four cylinder diesel engine driving all wheels via 6-speed manual gearbox

Max speed: 111mph

0-62mph: 10.4 secs

Combined mpg: 39.8

CO2 emissions: 186g/km

Insurance: 10E

BiK: 35%

Warranty: 5 years/62,500 miles