How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

First drive: Ford Focus RS Mountune FPM375

  • Updated
  • By

Ford’s mega-hatch didn’t exactly need more power… or so we thought

Last year, Ford launched the new Focus RS and everyone was bouncing up and down in delight at how brilliant it was. Since then, people have done way too much thinking and ended up finding reasons to come over all sniffy about it, but let’s not be sad sacks. This is a sensational, mightily powerful beast of a thing, and if you’ve ever had more fun in a car than you can have in one you probably did well not to be arrested for it.

One of the very greatest things about the RS is that it’s so outrageously powerful. So the RS Mountune FPM375 ought to be greater still, because it’s even more powerful.

Ford and Mountune are big mates, so the latter can mod away to its heart’s content and Ford won’t chuck its toys, and your warranty, out of the pram. In this case, the mods in question are upgrades to the ECU, air filter, dump valve and crossover duct.

You pay £899 for the privilege, and you get an extra 25bhp and 30lb ft. Hello 370bhp, hello 376lb ft.

What difference does this make? Normally, as good as none. Because normally, you’re not using all the car’s power, are you? That’s happy news, though, because as we all know tuning an engine can turn it into a thing that’s practically unusable at less than full throttle.

No such worries here. Instead, it waits patiently for the opportunity to show you what it can do – which happens when the open road (or track) beckons and you select Race mode.

Then… boom. The engine absolutely rages its way up through the revs, instantly reacting as the throttle goes down while making a noise that goads you into giving it more, more and then some more. Lift for an instant and the exhaust makes a noise like fireworks night in Oban (Google it…), goading you into giving it more, more and then some more, etc etc.

There’s no need to mess with the suspension for any of this, so the RS still handles like an RS should – no alarms, but plenty of hoots. It still rides like an RS should (or must), too, so your granny will take a taxi rather than asking for a lift. Choose for yourself whether this is a good or bad thing.

How much better is it? In percentage terms… who cares? In yee-ha terms, it’s more yee-ha than ever and that’s reason enough for any Focus RS buyer to call it a must-have. Awesome just got awesomer.

Ford Focus RS Mountune FPM375

On sale Now

Price £32,149

Engine 2261cc, turbo, petrol

Power 370bhp at 6000rpm (in overboost)

Torque 376lb ft at 2000rpm

Gearbox 6-spd manual

Kerbweight 1547kg

0-62mph 4.5sec

Top speed 165mph

Economy 36.7mpg

CO2/tax band 175g/km, 37%

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

First drive: BMW 5 Series 530d xDrive

All-new BMW 5 Series proves itself to be a better-than-ever all-rounder in our early prototype drive

Most Recent

Search Used Cars

  • Used cars

0 0 0 0 0 0

Search

Most read on Birmingham Post

REI has sold the Latitude development in Birmingham
  1. Commercial Property
    Birmingham development sold for £2.7m
  2. Business News
    Warwickshire CCC posts a loss after 'most challenging year'
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory set for new life as apartments
  4. Regional Affairs
    Lib Dem West Midlands mayor candidate makes plea to Remainers
  5. Business News
    Prince Andrew to host business pitch event in Birmingham
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor