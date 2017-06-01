How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Things couldn't have gone better for Labour. Jeremy Corbyn should win this general election

Against this damaged Conservative leader and her misjudged election campaign, Labour really should win.

Jeremy Corbyn talks immigration, coalition and Scottish independence
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gave a very honest and sensible answer when he was asked what would be a “good result” for Labour in the general election .

He said: “Winning the election”.

And the answer, in an interview with the Independent, was spot on. Labour should win on June 8.

The election is there for the taking.

Conservative leader Theresa May has run a dreadful campaign.

She decided - or was advised - to make it all about her.

Her speech on Brexit in Teesside is a prime example. She urged voters to “put your trust in me, back me” - using the phrase three times.

But it hasn’t worked. Voters aren’t convinced by Theresa May because she’s shown that she’s not strong and stable, another favourite phrase, at all.

Her manifesto launch was a disaster and she did a u-turn on one of her key policies, the unpopular “dementia tax”, in the middle of the election campaign. This is almost unheard of.

Conservative candidates are dismayed. They talk mockingly about the “cult of May”.

And there’s already talk about who will be the next Conservative leader after she goes, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd in the frame. That’s a sign that a leader is in trouble.

It should be possible to beat Theresa May.

She’s been ridiculed for failing to take part in TV debates. Jeremy Corbyn is up against an opponent who doesn’t even turn up to the fight.

general election 2017

Find my seat

Please enter your postcode below for details on your constituency

Does Labour face a battle against a powerful right wing media? To some extent - but the media have turned on Mrs May.

A journalist (Michael Crick of Channel 4) came up with the idea that she was “weak and wobbly”. The rest of the media ran with it.

The London Evening Standard, edited by fellow Tory George Osborne, has accused her of launching “the most disastrous manifesto in recent history”.

Even the Tory-supporting Sun is mocking her. When she took questions after her Teesside speech, a Sun reporter asked if she was concerned that she looked like she was panicking.

Nick Wilkinson Jeremy Corbyn on stage in Birmingham.
Jeremy Corbyn on stage in Birmingham.

What about the disloyal Labour MPs undermining Mr Corbyn?

They’ve been quiet throughout this campaign. In fact, they’ve been pretty quiet since last year’s leadership contest.

This is Mr Corbyn’s chance to prove his doubters wrong. And he might do it.

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.

He won’t get a better chance than this. Against this damaged Conservative leader and her misjudged election campaign, Labour really should win.

As Mr Corbyn says, we’ll know whether Labour achieved a good result, once the votes are counted, by whether they are preparing to form a government or not.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham binmen balloted over strike action
  2. Regional Affairs
    Poll firm YouGov finds Conservatives won't gain a single Birmingham seat
  3. Regeneration
    Birmingham's most expensive house EVER - all yours for £4m
  4. Regional Affairs
    Polls are narrowing because voters 'have now seen the real Jeremy Corbyn', says Labour election chief
  5. Curzon Street Station
    Plan for Birmingham's park in the sky

Most Recent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives for an election rally at the ICC in Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. High Speed 2
    High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here
  2. Commercial Property
    Next is opening one of its biggest ever stores at Merry Hill
  3. Technology
    New electric vehicle battery centre could create 10,000 jobs
  4. What's On News
    Exclusive: Plans for Victorian themed city centre gin and cocktail bar axed
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor