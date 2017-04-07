Rule change opens door to long-awaited return of the Birmingham Superprix

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

New rules coming into force open the door to the long-awaited return of the Birmingham Superprix.

Cars raced through the streets of the city during the fabled racing meets held in the city between 1986 and 1990.

Now, English cities could host a Monaco-style grand prix as new rules come into force allowing motorsports on closed public roads.

A public consultation showed the legislation had “overwhelming support”, ministers said.

The changes, which come into force on Monday, pave the way for a wide variety of motoring fixtures to apply for permission to shut public highways in England, from small-scale local events to international races, such as a city-based grand prix.

Transport minister Andrew Jones said the move was strongly supported and could provide a major boost to local economies.

He said: “This could be a real boost for the economies of an area.

“The examples would be in cycling: we had the Tour de France here, we had a grand depart in Yorkshire a couple of years ago and roads were closed as part of that event and hundreds of thousands of people came to watch it.

“It had a huge impact, not just for boosting cycling in the UK but for boosting tourism wherever it went.

“I would hope we would see something comparable for motor sport.”

The Birmigham Superprix Formula 3000 event was only made possible by act of Parliament.

In November 1984, the Birmingham Road Race Bill allowed it to happen.

There were then five racing meets on public roads, just to the south-east of the city centre.

Martin Hone Cars in the 1984 Davenports' Chequer Bitter Classic

It started on the A38 and went on to the A4540 road, running anti-clockwise.

Mr Jones said concerns about closing roads were understandable in major cities but insisted that councils would have the final say on any proposals brought forward by promoters.

He said: “We had a consultation on this idea last year and there were 6,000 responses and it was overwhelmingly positive.

“Of the councils who responded, they again were overwhelmingly positive.

“There are always concerns about closing roads, the impact upon a community, the impact upon a local economy.

“That’s why the local highways authority, the council, are right at the heart of the decision making process.

“And through elected representatives local communities will be able to have their say as well.”

Terry Scannell 1986 Superprix - Bristol Street

Managing director of International Motor Sports Ltd, Ben Taylor, said the shift represented the conclusion of a seven-year campaign to alter the law in favour of the proposals.

He said: “This is a subject that has been doing the rounds in most sport for 30 years.

“We just thought we’d give it another push, so started in January 2010 and never really thought we’d get a successful conclusion on this, but here we are.

“It’s a really exciting day for the sport.”

Mr Taylor said the changes would allow England to match events in Europe, Ireland and the Isle of Man, where similar rules already allowed for motorsports on public roads.