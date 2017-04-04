Revealed: The vast number of bin collections missed in Birmingham yesterday

No less than 159 bin collections were missed in Birmingham yesterday.
The Mail has been contacted by several unhappy householders after reports of collections being missed in Harborne, Quinton and Edgbaston.
It emerged last week that Birmingham City Council binmen were failing to collect rubbish – with 220 streets missing out in two days.
But it appears to have worsened with the council admitting 159 streets went without either household, recycling or garden waste collections on April 3.
The areas worst affected were the B17, B32 and B33 postcodes.
The authority’s waste management boss, Antony Greener, told the Mail last week: “We apologise for any problems with refuse, recycling and garden waste collections, and would ask the public to bear with us as we endeavour to catch up with missed collections over the next few days.
“We’re appealing to residents affected to leave their bins out for collection as usual, and they will be collected as quickly as possible.”
However, after hundreds were missed last week, one Mail reader said: “I’m forever phoning as they never seem to collect general waste or recycling on time in Castle Vale. They never seem to be able to give a credible reason.”
Another said: “They missed ours for three weeks in the B27 area, yet no explanation given.
“How can they not explain why so many streets have been missed?”
Which streets have been missed?
Household
Barn Piece, B32
Biton Cl ,B32
Bramcote Rd, B32
Bull St, B17
Cadbury Way, B32
Cadnam Cl, B17
Capern Gr, B32
Chestnut Gr, B17
Church-Cr, B32
Derry Cl, B17
Dimmingslade Bank, B32
Dorchester Dr, B32
Dorncliffe Avenue, B33
Ethel Rd, B17
First Meadow Piece, B32
Highfield Lane, B32
Honeysuckle Cl, B32
Hopedale Rd, B32
Lismore Dr, B17
Little Pk, B32
Longham Cr, B32
Lower Higley Cl, B32
Lychgate Avenue, B33
Margaret Rd, B17
Martley Cr, B32
Math Meadow Cl B32
Mellors Cl B17
Middle Leasoe, B32
Moreton Cl, B32
Northfield Rd, B17
Nutfield Walk, B32
Oak Leasow, B32
Osmaston Rd, B17
Poole Cres, B17
Quinton Rd, B17
Quinton Rd, B32
Ragdene Road, B33
Ragnall Avenue, B33
Rickyard Piece, B32
Rilstone Av, B32
Shipbourne Cl, B32
Simmons Dr, B32
South st, B17
Springsdale, B32
Stanwick Avenue, B33
Thaxted Road, B33
Vicarage Rd, B32
Victoria Rd, B32
Vivian rd, B17
Waterward Cl, B17
Welsh house Farm, b32
Weymoor Rd, B17
Wheats Av, B17
Wisley Way, B32
Wycham Cl, B17
York Mews, B17
York St, B17
Recycling
Albany Rd, B17
Albert Rd, B17
Anchor Cl, B15
Augustus Rd, b15
Biton Cl, B17
Broomhurst, B15
Bull Street, B17
Cambridge Cres, B5
Carlyle Rd, B15
Chad Rd, B15
Chad Valley Cl, B17
Chestnut Gr, B17
Christhcurch Cl, B15
Church Cr, B17
Clarence Rd, B17
Crosbie Rd, B17
Dorchester Cr, B17
Ellsboro Rd, B17
Emerson Rd, B17
Emerson Rd, B17
Forest Dr, B17
Forest Dr, B17
Gilcrist Dr, B15
Gordon Rd, B17
Greenfiled Rd, B17
Grenfell Dr, B15
Greville Dr, B5
Hampshire Dr, B15
Harts Cl, B17
Heaton Rd, B15
Kempton Park Road, B36
Kitts Green Road, B33
Knightlow Rd, B17
Latimer Grv, B5
Mackadown Lane, B33
Malcolmson Cl, B15
Mall Cl, B15
Margaret Rd, B17
Mariner Av, B15
Meyrick Walk, B15
Michael Dr, B5
Old Church, B17
Parker St, B15
Perreira Rd, B17
Pixall Dr, B5
Ravenhurst Rd, B17
Ravenswood, B15
Regent Rd, B17
RichfoRoad Grove, B33
Rose Rd, B17
Serpentine Rd, B17
Sir Harrys Rd, B5
Sir Wellington Rd, B5
South St, B17
Spring Rd, B5
Springbank Rd, B5
Springmeadow Rd, B5
St Johns Rd, B17
St Peters Rd, B17
Station Rd, B17
Station Rd, B17
Stirling Rd, B15
Summer Rd, B5
The Oaks, B17
Vicarage Rd, B17
Victoria Rd. B17
Vivian Rd, B17
War Lane, B17
Waterward Cl, B17
Waterworks Rd, B15
Wentworth Rd, B17
Woodview B5
Wyndham Rd, B15
York Mews, B17
York St, B17
Garden
Amersham Cl, B32
Avery Av, B16
Bramcote Rd, B32
Brookmans Av, B32
Cape St, B16
Chances St, B16
Chiswell Rd, B16
Cuthbert Rd, B16
Edison Gr, B32
Farraday Av, B32
Fleming Rd, B32
Gorsy Rd, B32
Hansom Rd, B32
Higgins Lane, b32
Lunt Gr, B32
Lygon Gr, B32
Max Rd, B32
Mayland Rd, B16
Pinner Gr, B32
Pitman rd, B32
Plimsoll Gr, B32
Ravensham Rd, B16
Riggemont Cr, B32
Statham Dr, B16
Tedstone Rd, B32
Upper Meadow Rd, B32
Wedgewood Rd, B32