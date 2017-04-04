Revealed: The vast number of bin collections missed in Birmingham yesterday

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

No less than 159 bin collections were missed in Birmingham yesterday.

The Mail has been contacted by several unhappy householders after reports of collections being missed in Harborne, Quinton and Edgbaston.

It emerged last week that Birmingham City Council binmen were failing to collect rubbish – with 220 streets missing out in two days.

But it appears to have worsened with the council admitting 159 streets went without either household, recycling or garden waste collections on April 3.

The areas worst affected were the B17, B32 and B33 postcodes.

The authority’s waste management boss, Antony Greener, told the Mail last week: “We apologise for any problems with refuse, recycling and garden waste collections, and would ask the public to bear with us as we endeavour to catch up with missed collections over the next few days.

More than 120 city streets missed out on rubbish collections on Tuesday.

“We’re appealing to residents affected to leave their bins out for collection as usual, and they will be collected as quickly as possible.”

However, after hundreds were missed last week, one Mail reader said: “I’m forever phoning as they never seem to collect general waste or recycling on time in Castle Vale. They never seem to be able to give a credible reason.”

Another said: “They missed ours for three weeks in the B27 area, yet no explanation given.

“How can they not explain why so many streets have been missed?”

Which streets have been missed?

