Opinion polls show Theresa May will be the most successful Conservative leader in almost 50 years

Don't believe the hype about a Conservative meltdown. Opinion polls actually show the Conservatives on course to win an historically high share of the vote.

We thought we knew what to expect in this general election campaign.

Conservative leader Theresa May would walk back into Downing Street with a thumping majority, effortlessly stomping all over her hapless rival, Jeremy Corbyn.

But the Tories made hash of their manifesto launch. The media, and the odd Tory politician, gleefully stuck the knife into Mrs May.

And Labour leader Mr Corbyn turned out to be a better campaigner than his critics expected.

It’s a great story. And opinion polls, showing the gap between the Conservatives and Labour narrowing, seem to provide evidence that Mrs May has failed.

But we shouldn’t believe the hype.

In particular, opinion polls don’t demonstrate that Mrs May is a flop. They suggest that she’s one of the most successful Conservative leaders in living memory.

Prime Minister Theresa May in Teesside

Many people are sceptical about polls, and rightly so.

But with so much focus on them in recent weeks, it’s worth looking carefully at what they say.

A poll published on Friday by IPSO Mori for the Evening Standard found 45 per cent of voters were set to vote Conservative, “down four” compared to the last equivalent poll, while Labour were “up six” to 40 per cent.

That’s a Tory lead of just five per cent.

But wait a second. It means that the Tories previously were on 49 per cent of the vote.

That was never realistic. It’s just nuts to think almost half of voters were ever going to back the Conservatives.

And let’s assume this poll is correct. It would actually mean the Tory vote is eight points higher than the 36.9% achieved by David Cameron in 2015 (Labour’s vote is ten points up on 2015).

It would mean Mrs May is due to get a higher share of the vote than Tony Blair achieved in his landslide victory of 1997.

And it would mean Mrs May is due to get a higher share of the vote than Margaret Thatcher ever won.

If the polls are right then Theresa May could get a bigger share of the vote than Margaret Thatcher

In fact, you have to go back to 1970, when the Tories led by Ted Heath won 46.4 per cent of the vote, to find an election in which a higher proportion voted Conservative.

This isn’t all down to a surge in support for the Conservatives. It’s partly because support for third parties is low (although UKIP have only been a factor in one general election - 2015 - so it’s not as if they were taking votes from the Tories in the 1980s and 1990s).

Of course, what really matters is how many seats each party wins. And that’s got more to do with how close the two major parties are to each other, and how their votes are distributed across the country, than with the vote share of any one party.

But it’s wrong to think opinion polls show Mrs May is a failure.

If they are right then she may be the most successful Conservative leader in almost 50 years.

