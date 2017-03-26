Support our Mother's Day campaign to #Help100moms who lost their babies

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

When you give your kids a hug this Mother’s Day, spare a thought for those mums who aren’t so lucky.

A staggering 738 babies are stillborn or die before their first birthday each year in the West Midlands.

For these parents, Mother’s Day is a time of sadness and reflection.

So, rather than just talk about flowers, cards and meals out this Mother’s Day, we’ve decided to launch a campaign called #Help100moms (we went for the Brummie version of mum) to try to support families who have been through unspeakable grief.

Edward’s Trust is a Birmingham charity devoted to helping bereaved parents and children through counselling, wellbeing services and respite retreats.

We're aiming to raise £5,000 to fund 100 counselling sessions for bereaved families.

You can donate via the JustGiving page or by texting a donation using the word MOMS17 to 70070 (e.g. MOMS17 £5).

Today we share some of the stories of the brave mums who have helped our campaign ...

Miracle baby after heartbreak of a stillbirth and 4 miscarriages

Krisina Jagpal and her fiancé Eli Coley, former Miss Birmingham and Mr Birmingham, have endured the harrowing ordeal of a stillbirth and also suffered four miscarriages.

Tragically, their baby girl Ah’rielle was stillborn at 32 weeks on April 7, 2016.

Then, just four weeks after losing their little girl, they discovered they were expecting again.

Donate through our JustGiving page

“Within the space of nine months, we’d lost Ah’rielle and had Prince-Ah'rieon," says Krisina, from Edgbaston.

“It’s incredible what can happen and how your life can turn upside down in such a short space of time.

“He’s our little prince. At number six, he’s our miracle baby.”

Victoria went into labour on her wedding night and sadly lost her baby

Victoria Holland had been excitedly planning for her wedding and the arrival of her baby.

She was 27 weeks pregnant and put her aches and pains down to being busy.

The wedding went beautifully but that night she went into labour and Freddie was born.

Weighing just 2lb 10oz, he was whisked straight to an incubator and, at just four days old, Freddie’s organs started shutting down due to high levels of acid in his blood.

Victoria and her husband Thomas were faced with the devastating decision: whether to let him carry on or to switch off his CPAP life support machine.

Victoria Holland with baby Reuben

“It was the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make,” says Victoria.

“But we could see how much pain he was in, and that made it an easier decision.

“No parent wants their child to suffer."

Victoria says it was the circle of friends she'd made through Edward’s Trust who helped her through her grief and her second pregnancy.

She now has Reuben, her "rainbow baby" because he's brought hope after a storm.

Emily reveals torment of Mother’s Day when you’ve lost a baby

The nursery was ready and Emily Carter was excited as she had just five days to go until her due date.

Then the most heartbreaking thing happened.

She realised she couldn’t feel her baby moving and, upon examination, doctors couldn’t find a heartbeat.

It turned out that her baby had died.

Emily Carter with six-week-old Eevee-Mae

“Everything had been fine, there was no reason as to why it had happened,” says Emily, 32 and a family care worker.

Mother’s Day is incredibly difficult for a mum who has lost a child.

“You want to be recognised as a mother but no-one does because you haven’t got your baby there,” explains Emily.

“It’s especially difficult when other people around you are having babies."

Edward's Trust provides a safe haven for mums, dads and children to meet and talk through their losses with professionals and each other.

It gave Emily and her partner the strength to have another baby and little Eevee-Mae was born on January 23, 2017.

“I had her on my birthday, it was the best present ever!” smiles Emily. “And I’m really looking forward to Mother’s Day this year.”

Text a donation using MOMS17 to 70070 (e.g. MOMS17 £5)

Happy ending for Rachel whose first child was stillborn

Alarm bells started ringing for Rachel Grazier when she went for a regular check up at 34 weeks and her midwife couldn’t detect a heartbeat.

She rushed to Birmingham Women’s Hospital, where doctors confirmed the worst – that her baby had passed away.

“My first question was why?” says Rachel, 33 and a lecturer at Halesowen College.

“It was such a shock.

“There were no signs of any problems in my pregnancy and I was so far gone, everyone was saying you’ll be fine now.”

Rachel went on a retreat with Edward's Trust, which she found really helped.

“You feel very vulnerable when you’re in your grief, very fragile," she says.

“The retreat was really nurturing. In fact that’s the word I’d use to describe everything about Edward’s Trust. It’s very nurturing.”

Happily, Rachel went onto have Kitty last summer.

“I’d say to anyone who has gone through a stillbirth to try to make contact with other mums, they know the pain you feel,” adds Rachel.

The statistics for the West midlands

• 738 babies are stillborn or die before their first birthday each year

• 403 children between the ages of 1-19 die each year

• 2,610 children are bereaved of a parent each year

• One in 29 school age children in the UK have been bereaved.

Our #Help100moms campaign

We’d like to raise £5,000 – enough money to fund 100 sessions for mums who have lost a child.

We’re sharing stories of heartbreak and hope, of courageous mums who have lost a child and bravely gone onto have ‘rainbow’ babies – children who bring hope after a storm.

Perhaps this year, rather than sending flowers or chocolate to your mum, you might like to pledge your support by donating to #Help100moms.

Every penny you give goes towards helping a local mum in crisis.

Please donate by texting a donation using MOMS17 to 70070 (e.g. MOMS17 £5) – your support really will make a huge difference to mums throughout the West Midlands. You can also donate at www.justgiving.com/help100moms.

