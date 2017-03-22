London terrorist attack: Fear and uncertainty inside Parliament as attack takes place

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

You hear a lot of shouting from outside Parliament.

Many journalists work inside the Parliamentary estate, in a series of offices known as the Press Gallery.

Demonstrations take place outside on a regular basis.

So when journalists heard sounds of screaming and shouting outside our windows, and a series of bangs, it took us a moment to respond.

The bangs sounded like gunshots but then again, I’m not sure I’ve ever heard gunshots in real life before.

I ran outside my office to a window in the corridor outside, to get a better view.

I saw a crowd of people run away from Westminster Bridge, a major road next to Parliament. They ran round the corner into a neighbouring road.

Westminster Bridge is used by people who work at Parliament and nearby government buildings. They might be coming from Waterloo Station, or from the cafes and restaurants on the south bank of the Thames.

It’s also popular with tourists, as it’s a great spot to take a selfie with Big Ben in the background.

We later learned, though I didn’t know it at the time, that this is where a vehicle had been driven into pedestrians.

I also saw police officers inside the Parliamentary estate running towards the House of Commons.

A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament

They were coming from a gate, used by MPs and other passholders, and running down a short stretch of road which is inside the estate itself. Typically, this road might be used by MPs who take their cars into an underground car park.

A police officer - identifiable by his yellow visibility jacket - was on the ground. Other officers rushed to his aid.

Journalists crowded round the window, which I imagine may have been a foolish thing to do as it would not be the safest place if any more shots were fired. We were motivated, of course, by a desire to see what was going on, and not by a rational assessment of the risks.

A police officer appeared and told us to get out of the way and go back into our rooms.

I heard screaming from nearby, within the House of Commons. From everything I know, this was not because anyone was in immediate danger. My guess is that somebody had begun to work out what had happened and responded with understandable fear.

As far as we all knew, the incident was confined to the Parliamentary estate. But reports soon came in of a vehicle mounting the pavement on Westminster Bridge and hitting people.

PA Wire MP's in House of Commons after security alert

MPs were voting when it all happened. Televised footage of Commons proceedings, shown on television screens in journalists’ offices, was replaced by images of the clock inside the Commons Chamber, indicating that the Commons sitting had been suspended.

David Lidington, the Leader of the Commons - a fairy obscure Cabinet position - then made a short statement, providing probably the first authoritative information on what had taen place.

He said: “There has been a serious incident within the estate

“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed; that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police. An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties

“There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the palace of Westminster.”

MPs were kept in the Chamber of the House of Commons for a time, before being moved to a safer location.

Police close to the Palace of Westminster, London

Journalists were also moved out of their offices, and into an area called Westminster Hall and its surrounding offices.

In the meantime, a number of journalists had published photos or videos showing scenes from outside their windows. This is against Parliament’s rules and is likely to lead to some harsh words from the Parliamentary authorities, or worse. In theory, journalists who break the rules can have their pass, giving them access to the Commons buildings, taken away.

However, can my colleagues be blamed for wanting to show people what was going on, in the circumstances?

I was working in Parliament when the 9-11 attacks took place. Some London buildings were evacuated on that day, but Parliament carried on as usual.

Even the London bombings on 7 July 2005 had a limited impact here. MPs held a debate - as planned - on “defence in the world”.

This time, however, there was a real sense that those who work in Parliament, police, MPs, researchers and the rest, may be in danger.