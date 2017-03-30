Why years of major tailbacks at Kings Norton tip were unnecessary

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The operator of Birmingham's busiest tip has been slammed after it emerged long tailbacks and queues were unnecessary.

Council contractor Veolia has agreed to increase capacity at the Lifford Lane tip in Kings Norton as part of major upgrade of the site.

The lane is frequently blocked on busy weekends and bank holidays by traffic queuing to get into the site.

The company wants to demolish an old canteen block and build new offices.

The planning application was stalled by the planning committee in January with a request that Veolia use the revamp to sort out the

traffic congestion.

But now the committee has been told that only a fraction of the available space and skips have been used while residents are stuck in

queues.

Updated plans include five extra unloading spaces in zone one, the opening up of zone two with an extra member of staff to guide people towards skips.

Traffic misery at Lifford Lane council tip

While extra staff will be used at zone three, used only for garden waste, to guide more people through.

Committee member Gareth Moore (Con, Erdington) said that it was a scandal that there has always been space and a simple solution for the problems.

"We've had cars stuck in queues putting out choking pollution and we are now told this is a situation which need not have been the case."

Cllr Barry Henley (Lab, Brandwood) added that as a private contractor Veolia's prime concern in making money, not providing a better service "leaving the public highway blocked up".

"This is a small victory for the planning committee," he added.