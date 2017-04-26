Labour peer 'backs' Tory candidate in mayoral election

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A Labour peer has seemingly given his endorsement to the Tory candidate bidding to become West Midlands mayor.

Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya hosted a private reception at the University of Warwick's Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) for Conservative candidate Andy Street, government business minister Greg Clark and Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Ralf Speth.

The group discussed the Government's industrial strategy, JLR's expansion plans and the forthcoming West Midlands mayoral elections ahead of a public Q&A with Mr Street in the WMG building.

Asked who he was backing in the forthcoming mayoral election, WMG chairman Lord Bhattacharyya, said: "Well, you know, Andy is here.

"We have invited the others as well. The university is neutral. But the fact is Andy is here and the secretary of state is here and my output is here.

"I think you will have to speculate for yourself."

Lord Bhattacharyya is a crucial figure in the West Midlands' industrial sector because of the links he has created between academia and the automotive sector including close ties with Jaguar Land Rover's owners Tata.

He is seen as a key figure in the bid for the UK and West Midlands to win the race to be at the centre of the transformation of the global car industry as it shifts from petrol to electric technology.

Lord Bhattacharyya appears to have endorsed Andy Street in the mayoral election

His apparent endorsement of Mr Street - and the decision to exclude Siôn Simon from the high level discussions - will come as a blow to Labour candidate just a week ahead of the mayoral election on May 4.

A recent poll by the Birmingham Post & Mail put the two candidates neck and neck.

Asked whether he was supporting the drive to establish Coventry as the UK's motor City, Mr Street said: "Categorically. That's why I'm here.

"We want electric vehicles to be produced here in Coventry rather than in Stuttgart or Detroit. There are some practical things that regional government can do.

"It's about the testing, the infrastructure to support that and making sure our innovation centres get the best possible support."

Labour's Mr Simon has previously talked up Coventry's potential for driving the automotive revolution.

Speaking to our sister paper the Coventry Telegraph in January, he said: "There's an extraordinary heritage of motoring and automotive in Coventry and in the R&D, the battery technology, electric and driverless cars.

"Coventry is at the cusp of a point at being at the very vanguard of the next wave of automotive revolution."