Labour hopes English nationalism will win them the West Midlands mayor election

Labour has a real fight on its hands in the battle to become the first ever West Midlands mayor.

It shouldn’t. The mayor will be chosen by voters in the areas served by Birmingham, Coventry, Sandwell, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall and Solihull Councils. Of those seven councils, Labour has overall control of four and is the largest party on two more.

When elections were held last year for a West Midlands Police Commissioner - to serve the same area - Labour easily beat the Tories .

But Tories hope for an upset in the May 4 mayoral election. That’s why Theresa May is so keen to namecheck their candidate, Andy Street, in the House of Commons (five times since he was named the candidate).

You don’t hear her talking about Tony Caldeira, the Conservative candidate for mayor of Liverpool City Region (I checked - she hasn’t said his name once in the Commons). That’s because he doesn’t have a chance.

Labour mayor candidate Sion Simon launches his election campaign

Labour also seem to think they might be in trouble.

Mr Simon has drafted in Liam Byrne , the MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, to chair his campaign. They may seem like natural allies - both are “moderate” Labour MPs in the New Labour mould - but they’re not. Sion’s mates include Tom Watson (Lab West Bromwich East) and Khalid Mahmood (Lab Perry Barr), while Mr Byrne belongs to a different set.

Mr Byrne, however, has a lot to offer when it comes to political strategy. He diligently listens to his working class constituents, and believes Labour should reflect their views rather than telling them off for being wrong about things like Brexit and immigration.

Since Mr Byrne got involved, Mr Simon’s campaign has changed. The new slogan is “taking back control of the West Midlands”, and the flag of St George features prominently on his publicity material.

Conservative West Midlands Mayor Candidate Andy Street

It’s a pretty brazen attempt to cash in on the Brexit vote - the West Midlands voted overwhelmingly to leave - and the general desire for change that it seemed to represent.

Mr Simon is arguing that he will take back control from London, and also that the West Midlands must be “a voice for English patriotism, demonstrating that it is on the side of the English”.

It’s a bold claim from a former MP who was a Minister in the Governments of both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, went on to become an MEP (which he still is) and campaigned for a “Remain” vote in the EU referendum.

It’s time to call time on the Barnett formula. The English regions deserve a better deal. Agree? RT. pic.twitter.com/jdQ8gpguHX — Siôn Simon (@sionsimon) January 20, 2017

Mr Simon is also calling for an end to the Barnett formula, which determines how funding is shared out between the nations of the UK and helps ensure Scotland gets more funding per head than the West Midlands, despite being richer.

He’s absolutely right - it should be axed. But no government will ever do it, because keeping the Barnett formula was part of the “vow” delivered by leaders of the Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour parties during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum campaign.

"The Vow", during the Scottish independence referendum, made it clear the Barnett formula would stay

Nonetheless, it may be that there’s a rich vein of English nationalism just waiting for a canny politician to mine. It may win him a few votes.

And promising to take on those clowns in London helps further the argument that Andy Street is in cahoots with Tory Prime Minister Theresa May.

Will a Conservative mayor fight against cuts imposed on the West Midlands by a Conservative government? It’s a fair question, although the impact is blunted by the fact that Mr Street is a businessman coming into politics for the first time rather than a career politician (also a native Brummie rather than a Londoner).

As the former Managing Director of John Lewis, one suspects he might be capable of standing up to Mrs May.

Still, he seems to be aware that he’s open to attack on this front. It might explain why the colour green, rather than traditional Tory blue, is prominent in his expensive publicity material.

Newspapers published by Conservative West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street

It also remains to be seen whether Mr Street has much to say about issues outside his comfort zone.

He has plenty to say about creating jobs, backing business and infrastructure investment such as transport schemes, but what does Andy Street know about crime in inner city Birmingham, for example?

It’s shaping up to be a good fight. The winners, I hope, will be the voters, as in the West Midlands nobody can take them for granted.