Jeremy Corbyn 'will win West Midlands Mayor election for us' says Tory candidate

  • Updated
  • By ,

Former John Lewis boss, and Conservative candidate, Andy Street has said he felt his chances of pulling off a victory in the May 4 election have been boosted by the way Mr Corbyn is running Labour.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could help the Conservatives win the West Midlands mayoral election , according to the Tory candidate.

Former John Lewis boss, and Conservative candidate, Andy Street has said he felt his chances of pulling off a victory during the election on May 4 had been boosted by the way Mr Corbyn was running the party.

Mr Corbyn’s leadership of Labour has been blighted by internal wrangling, with huge divisions between MPs and the wider party.

And Mr Street said he felt Labour’s disarray under Mr Corbyn increased his chances of beating Labour candidate, and Member of European Parliament, Sion Simon.

He said: “Of course it does. There will be some members of the Labour Party, like Sion, who are determined to win it for Jeremy Corbyn.

“But there will also be people who are thinking ‘that’s not right’.”

Mr Street is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the election , although he says he is far from confident - pointing towards Labour’s runaway victory in the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner election.

The retail guru also took a swipe at his political rivals in the contest, suggesting voters were fed up of career politicians and preferred people from the real world .

He said: “We’re at a time when fresh faces in politics are being welcomed. My Labour opponent is a classic career politician.”

But the Labour camp hit back painting Mr Street as a Tory Government puppet. A spokesman said: "The Tory candidate from London can’t put us first, his interests are not ours.

"He was selected by the Tory high command in London - he himself has said so.

"This election gives us in the West Midlands the chance to take back control from London. Siôn is from here, his life is here. You'll see him down the Baggies every other Saturday. He will always put the West Midlands first."

What is Andy Street spending on campaign?

Newspapers published by Conservative West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street

Some Labour supporters have asked questions over the level of spending on Mr Street’s campaign after he stepped up his activity in recent weeks with two full colour newspaper-style propoganda sheets delivered to homes and more on the way.

But Mr Street denied having personally put money into the campaign and insisted he wasn’t trying to buy a win.

He said: “The money has all come from West Midlands businesses. Have I put any money in? I have given up my job, but I have not put money in personally.

“We’re not spending any more pro-rata than what was spent in London. There’s £8billion up for grabs as part of the devolution agreement, so any spending is miniscule when you consider what’s at stake.

“I would ask how much money the unions have made available to the Labour Party?”

Pressed on the level of his campaign budget, Mr Street said he would not give an exact figure as not all the money had been raised yet, and all of it might not be needed.

He added: “It works out at up to about 50p per person in the region. The spending is about 10p per person so far.”

