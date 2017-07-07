How we use Cookies
Jamie Roberts reveals what it takes to be selected for the British and Irish Lions

  • Updated
  • By

Lions star from 2009 and 2013 tour gives insight to the iconic team set for third Test decider against the All Blacks

What it takes to be selected as a British & Irish Lion with Jamie Roberts
“The Lions only field the best and that’s what’s needed.”

These are the words of Welsh rugby star Jamie Roberts who played for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013.

And they will ring true for the team tomorrow (Saturday July 8) as they play their third Test decider against the All Blacks.

Speaking ahead of the tournament in a series of interviews by rugby stars featured by tour sponsors Robert Walters Roberts told how playing for the iconic team was “the pinnacle of his career”.

Jamie Roberts looks on during rugby union match between Cambridge University and Durham at Grange Road in 2015

The 30 year-old who is studying at Cambridge, said: “Growing up I would always dream of reaching the pinnacle of rugby. I’ll never forget running out for the first test.

“I looked around and saw players I had never dreamed of playing with for the Lions.

“There’s no room to carry people, everyone has to earn the rights.

“The Lions take the best from four countries and as players it’s our job to put to our hands up. Make sure that we are ready, and if the call comes from Warren Gatland, every man knows that the man sitting next to him is the very best because the Lions only field the best and that’s what’s needed.”

The New Zealand tour has been described as tough, tight and enthralling, with the sides level at one-Test apiece going into the decider.

Jonathan Sexton (C) of the Lions celebrates with team mates Conor Murray (L) and Jamie Roberts after to scoring their second try during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013 in Sydney

Specialist recruitment consultancy Robert Walters, proudly celebrated their sponsorship of the tour by holding a Preview Evening in Birmingham with Lions heroes Richard Hill, Tom Shanklin and Jonathan Davies at their offices in Brindleyplace.

Rugby stars Richard Hill, David Flatman and Tom Shanklin at Robert Walters event to mark British & Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand

Robert Walters Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Edwards said: “The values we hold core as a business have direct parallels to those of the Lions and the selection challenges faced by the coaching staff resonate with our own challenge of helping our clients recruit and build the best teams possible. We look forward to what promises to be an exciting next 10 months.”

