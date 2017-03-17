How you can #Help100moms who lost their babies this Mother’s Day

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

When you give your kids a hug this Mother’s Day, spare a thought for those mums who aren’t so lucky.

A staggering 738 babies are stillborn or die before their first birthday each year in the West Midlands.

For these parents, Mother’s Day is a time of sadness and reflection.

So, rather than just talk about flowers, cards and meals out this Mother’s Day, we’ve decided to launch a campaign called #Help100moms (we went for the Brummie version of mum) to try to support families who have been through unspeakable grief.

Edward’s Trust is a Birmingham charity devoted to helping bereaved parents and children through counselling, wellbeing services and respite retreats.

Text a donation using MOMS17 to 70070

Its colourful and restorative centre in Edgbaston creates a safe haven for mums, dads and children to meet and talk through their losses with professionals and each other.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

We’d like to raise £5,000 – enough money to fund 100 sessions for mums who have lost a child.

Over the next 10 days, we’ll be sharing stories of heartbreak and hope, of courageous mums who have lost a child and bravely gone onto have ‘rainbow’ babies – children who bring hope after a storm.

Perhaps this year, rather than sending flowers or chocolate to your mum, you might like to pledge your support by donating to #Help100moms.

Every penny you give goes towards helping a local mum in crisis.

Please donate by texting a donation using MOMS17 to 70070 (e.g. MOMS17 £5) – your support really will make a huge difference to mums throughout the West Midlands. You can also donate at www.justgiving.com/help100moms.