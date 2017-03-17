How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

How you can #Help100moms who lost their babies this Mother’s Day

Make a difference this Mother’s Day by joining our #Help100moms campaign to support mothers who have lost their babies

#Help100moms campaign with Edward's Trust
When you give your kids a hug this Mother’s Day, spare a thought for those mums who aren’t so lucky.

A staggering 738 babies are stillborn or die before their first birthday each year in the West Midlands.

For these parents, Mother’s Day is a time of sadness and reflection.

So, rather than just talk about flowers, cards and meals out this Mother’s Day, we’ve decided to launch a campaign called #Help100moms (we went for the Brummie version of mum) to try to support families who have been through unspeakable grief.

Edward’s Trust is a Birmingham charity devoted to helping bereaved parents and children through counselling, wellbeing services and respite retreats.

Text a donation using MOMS17 to 70070

Its colourful and restorative centre in Edgbaston creates a safe haven for mums, dads and children to meet and talk through their losses with professionals and each other.

#Help100moms - Appeal video
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

We’d like to raise £5,000 – enough money to fund 100 sessions for mums who have lost a child.

Over the next 10 days, we’ll be sharing stories of heartbreak and hope, of courageous mums who have lost a child and bravely gone onto have ‘rainbow’ babies – children who bring hope after a storm.

Perhaps this year, rather than sending flowers or chocolate to your mum, you might like to pledge your support by donating to #Help100moms.

Donate through our JustGiving page

Every penny you give goes towards helping a local mum in crisis.

Please donate by texting a donation using MOMS17 to 70070 (e.g. MOMS17 £5) – your support really will make a huge difference to mums throughout the West Midlands. You can also donate at www.justgiving.com/help100moms.

