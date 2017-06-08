We haven't discussed Brexit in this general election because both parties have the same policies

How we use Cookies
It's the most important issue facing the country but Brexit has hardly been debated in the 2017 general election

This was supposed to be the Brexit election. But as it turned out, Brexit was hardly discussed.

That’s because both major parties have the same policy.

Theresa May said she needed an early general election because there was “division” at Westminster about Brexit. Opposition parties were trying to wreck the UK’s departure from the EU, she claimed.

And her campaign message was that only she could provide the leadership needed to ensure the UK gets a good Brexit deal from our former EU partners.

But beyond the slogans (strong and stable and all that) there was very little debate about what sort of Brexit we want.

Both major parties - the two potential governments - agreed that we should leave the EU following the Brexit referendum. They rejected calls for a second referendum.

And they agreed that leaving the EU must meant leaving the single market, while trying to agree a deal giving us as much single market access as possible.

The Conservative manifesto stated: “We will no longer be members of the single market”. Labour’s manifesto was less clear, but Jeremy Corbyn said in his manifesto speech that “Labour will negotiate a deal that preserves jobs and access to the single market”, making it pretty clear that we would no longer be members.

Other options are possible. Norway is not a member of the EU but it is a member of the single market. Could that, perhaps, work for the UK? It wasn’t discussed.

Both major parties also agreed that we should no longer have freedom of movement between the UK and EU.

The Conservative manifesto said: “Leaving the European Union means, for the first time in decades, that we will be able to control immigration from the European Union too.”

And the Labour manifesto said: “Freedom of movement will end when we leave the European Union.”

But we don’t need to end freedom of movement if we leave the EU. Again, Norway is an example of a country that has freedom of movement with the EU despite not being a member.

Some people might argue that following in Norway’s footsteps would be unpopular with British voters. They may be right. It’s perfectly possible that Labour and the Tories have the right polices on Brexit.

But it remains true that they have chosen to pursue the same policies when other options are available.

Labour argue that the Tory plan is to turn the UK into some sort of offshore tax haven. But that’s not Conservative policy. It’s something the Tory government threatened to do if they can’t get a good trade deal. What they actually say they’ll do is to negotiate a good trade deal, just as Labour does.

One party did offer something different, and that’s the Liberal Democrats.

They said many things about Brexit, but the policy that stood out was a pledge to hold a second referendum. This would nominally be on whether to accept a new trade deal but one of the options in the vote, the Lib Dems said, would be to call the whole thing off and stay in the EU after all.

The apparent Lib Dem failure to make a breakthrough in this election suggests that there’s little appetite for that among British voters.

This election has established that Brexit is definitely happening.

 

