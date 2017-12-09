Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is going to university a waste of money?

There are two million students in higher education at any time. And on average, they each rack up debts of £50,000.

In return, they get a degree. And this is meant to allow them to get a better job and earn a higher salary.

But the difference a degree makes to your life can vary wildly depending on the university you attended and the course you studied.

In some cases, it might have no impact on your future earnings at all.

Universities are in the spotlight partly because of controversy over massive salaries paid to vice-chancellors.

Academics at the University of Birmingham have signed an open letter protesting about the annual pay of £426,000 enjoyed by vice-chancellor Sir David Eastwood.

At the same time, a new report by the National Audit Office, the nation’s official spending watchdog, has warned that some students are getting a poor deal.

And MPs are concerned. The Commons Education Committee has launched an inquiry into whether universities offer value for money - or not.

Getting a degree certainly can be a good investment, according to the National Audit Office. It reports that graduates earn, on average, 42% more than non-graduates.

But the benefits vary dramatically depending on what you study and which university you attend.

Choose the wrong course and institution and you could find yourself no better off than someone who didn’t go to university.

At the same time, students who complete a three-year course have an average debt of £50,000 - though they are likely to pay back only £30,000 of it.

In theory, students are meant to make an informed choice about whether it’s worth going to university.

But the National Audit Office says it's foolish to expect young people to make this decision when they receive so little guidance.

Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office, said: “Young people are taking out substantial loans to pay for courses without much effective help and advice, and the institutions concerned are under very little competitive pressure to provide best value.”

A detailed investigation by the Institute from Fiscal Studies found that if you complete a degree on Creative Arts, ten years later you’re likely to be earning roughly the same as people who didn’t go to university at all.

But men who studied a social science course were earning £4,200 a year more on average, while women were earning £4,900 a year more.

Economics graduates earned £13,200 a year more, if they were men, and £17,800 a year more if they were women.

And graduates of medicine earned £24,100 a year more, for men, or £23.200 a year more for women.

Going to the right university helps too.

Even when you take into account other factors - such as the fact that top universities tend to attract richer students, who have all sorts of other advantages - going to a university which requires high A-level grades to get in can boost your earnings by £14,000 a year for men, or £9,000 a year for women, compared to attending a university which requires lower grades.

The Commons Education Committee, a cross-party group of MPs which includes Telford MP Lucy Allan, has launched an inquiry into whether universities offer value for money.

Committee chair Robert Halfon said: “Universities should be about education, skills and employability, and addressing social injustice - ensuring that the socially disadvantaged can climb the ladder of the opportunity.

“We need to be thinking about degrees in terms of employability and the extent to which graduates are in the right jobs to fill the skills gaps in our economy. We need to make better use of data on graduate outcomes and hold universities to account when their graduates do not find jobs.”

Employers say they do value workers with degrees - but there are other options, such as apprenticeships.

While the Commons inquiry is in its early stages, universities have already submitted evidence. They insist they offer a valuable service.

The Universities Alliance, a group of 18 universities including Coventry University, say higher education is about more than earning a high salary.

They said: “The value of a degree must not solely be based on the measurement of salary outcomes of 25-29 year olds.

“The social benefits of attending university, such as the benefits associated with the exposure to new ideas, the opportunities for first-generation university students to gain social capital and to have a greater choice of career pathways upon completion of their studies, must be considered as part of any discussion on graduate outcomes.”

The Russell Group, which represents 24 elite universities including Warwick and University of Birmingham, said: “The vast majority (80%) of Russell Group graduates enter professional employment just six months after graduation and benefit from a higher earnings premium than graduates from other universities."

But the National Union of Students argues that earnings have little connection to what people learn at university.

It said: "There is little to suggest that graduate earnings will meaningfully reflect teaching quality.

"Graduate earnings are far more likely to reflect other social factors that are dependent on what jobs you may get after graduating – most notably, gender, race, socioeconomic background, and whether the graduate has a disability or not."