The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roadworks which have enveloped Spaghetti Junction and the Aston Expressway during the summer will be lifted from next week.

This weekend will see the final closure of the busy expressway and junction of the M6 to allow Highways England to complete its £4.7 million waterproofing and maintenance project.

It has resulted in closures from Friday evenings to Monday mornings of the famous junction and A38(M) Aston Expressway, one of the busiest routes into and out of Birmingham.

The government agency said new waterproofing material was now in place underneath the road surface.

This material is designed to protect the concrete structure and prevent steel reinforcement beams from being damaged.

Any small pieces of remaining work will be done overnight, Highways England said.

Other restrictions which have been in place over the summer will also be lifted including accessing the Aston Expressway into the city via the slip road off the A38 Tyburn Road (below).

Emergency planning officer Frank Bird said: "We've worked incredibly hard to complete this scheme as quickly as possible and we'd like to thank motorists for their patience while this vital work took place.

"It has been a complex and challenging scheme and we have completed this work in some difficult weather conditions.

"This structure is 45 years old and it needs maintenance to keep it functioning for the 220,000 vehicles that use it every day.

"By doing this work now, we have been able to prevent bigger, more disruptive roadworks in the future."

This has been the latest phase of repair work spanning two years since when more than 215 locations where concrete was damaged have been repaired and replaced.

To complete the scheme, specialist repair teams had to carry out a technique called 'hydrodemolition'.

Such was the power of the equipment, workers had to wear bulletproof material and work inside specialist safety cages.

A similar but much larger project is currently taking place at the Oldbury Viaduct by junction two of the M5.