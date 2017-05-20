Conservatives are banking on our love for Theresa May

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Labour’s general election manifesto was full of detail.

And in particular, Labour told us how much everything would cost.

For example, it promised to increase the number of police officers by 10,000 - and said this meant spending an extra £300 million a year.

And its total spending commitments would cost the country £48.6 billion every year.

Labour also told us where it would get the money from.

Putting up corporation tax would raise £19.4 billion a year, for example.

The Conservative manifesto was far less specific.

It included plans for a new national police service, for example, bringing together the Ministry of Defence Police and the British Transport Police.

Conservative party leader Theresa May during her party's general election manifesto launch in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

But there was nothing to suggest how much this would cost - or, indeed, whether it will save money.

And the Conservative manifesto also failed to repeat an earlier pledge not to raise income tax or national insurance, in a sign that the Tories want to have the option, at least, of putting these up.

But there was nothing to confirm whether taxes will rise, or how much extra will be collected by the Treasury if they do.

Why the difference?

One answer might be that Labour simply produced a better manifesto, and was more honest about its plans.

Labour was also under pressure to prove that its sums add up because its plans are so ambitious. Labour does plan to spend a lot, tax a lot and borrow a lot (it wasn’t quite as transparent about how much it wants to borrow), and that can make people nervous.

But there’s another reason.

Conservative leader Theresa May doesn’t feel the need to prove she’s counted every penny, because she thinks we already trust her to get the sums right.

Labour offers a list of figures but the Tories offer Theresa May. They believe people like her, and trust her.

Conservative candidates say that she is a hit with voters on the doorstep. Even traditional Labour supporters like her down-to-earth approach, her belief in getting the job done and her air of effortless authority.

Mrs May is a credible Prime Minister in a way that Jeremy Corbyn just isn’t, or so the Conservatives believe. And that means she gets a bit more leeway.

A lot is riding on the apparent popularity of Theresa May. There are reports of Conservatives knocking on doors and telling voters “I’m representing Theresa May” - as opposed to introducing themselves as a Tory.

But no politician enjoys that sort of popularity forever. Conservatives need to ask what they’re going to do once the shine comes off Theresa May.

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.