Why Birmingham is one of the cheapest cities for commuters

Commuters may be surprised by the results  - but you can have your say

Steve Parsons/PA Wire Commuters on a packed train.
Commuting is more affordable in Birmingham than many other cities

Birmingham is the second most affordable major city in the UK for rail commuters, according to new research.

Recruitment website Fish4jobs says it takes a worker on average eight hours and 27 minutes to afford a monthly rail ticket.

Birmingham comes second only to Liverpool where it would take the average worker four minutes less - just eight hours and 23 minutes a month - to pay for a monthly rail ticket.

The research project by Fish4jobs examines the affordability of rail commuting for workers across the UK and reveals how many hours and minutes it takes the average worker to afford a monthly rail ticket across 14 cities.

The study illustrates the difference in affordability of commutes which last between 15 and 45 minutes.

Glasgow comes third for affordability (eight hours and 59 minutes) and London is fourth (nine hours and 13 minutes).

The study also shows that Leicester is the least affordable major UK city at 15 hours and 19 minutes with Brighton just behind (14 hours and 57 minutes). See graphic below for more information.

Gary Fenn, an analyst at Fish4jobs, said: "Most of us accept that, if we are commuting into a city, there will be travel costs.

"But the affordability between cities in the UK can be surprising.

"Despite Manchester and Liverpool being only 30 miles apart, the average person has to work one hour 45 minutes longer if they travel into Manchester to afford their monthly season ticket compared to someone commuting into Liverpool.

"London sits high on the table thanks to combination of high average salaries and the relative affordability of the underground.

"Meanwhile, Leicester workers are spending over 15 hours in the month - around two working days - before they start to see profit after paying for their rail ticket.

"This table only highlights the disparity between average wages of neighbouring cities, as well as the difference in commuting costs among different transport providers.

"It just shows that, if you take the train, you should definitely consider commuting cost as a key factor when moving house or changing job."

Check out thousands of jobs available in the West Midlands now by clicking here

#DoTheFish with Fish4jobs
