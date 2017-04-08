How we use Cookies
Axing housing benefit for young people won't make them better citizens, it will make them homeless

Leading housing charity Crisis says there are 'serious concerns' about the problems young people face finding somewhere to live

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The Government says cutting housing benefit will stop young people relying on benefits.

More young people will end up homeless because of the Government’s decision to stop them claiming housing benefit.

The Conservative Government wants to get tough on those who abuse the system, but it’s causing hardship for innocent people.

The aim is to encourage young people to fend for themselves as much as possible, by getting a job and paying their own way rather than starting their adult life on benefits.

And that’s a goal that many people will agree with.

But the policy will do far more harm than good. It will actually make it harder for young people to become responsible, hard-working and successful members of our society.

What’s happened is that the housing element of Universal Credit has been axed for many people aged 18 to 21. They just can’t claim it any more.

This is the updated version of what's traditionally been known as housing benefit.

There are some exceptions. They include young people who may not be able to return home to live with their parents, perhaps because the parents are abusive; certain claimants who have been in work for 6 months prior to making a claim; and young people who are parents.

But the Government says that around 5,000 people will be hit by ban on claiming in the first year.

And in years to come, there will be 10,000 people at any one time who are prevented from claiming because of the new rule.

Charities say that even young people potentially eligible for housing benefit will be hit, because landlords will be reluctant to rent a home to anyone aged 18 to 21 who is relying in housing benefit to help pay their bills.

And homelessness charity Crisis says that single young people are in danger of becoming homeless.

In the latest edition of its annual Homelessness Monitor report, Crisis said: “There are serious concerns for single young people because of rising unemployment, benefit cuts and spiralling rents.

“Two-thirds of local authorities told us they expect it to be ‘much more difficult’ to help 18-21 year olds access housing in the next few years.

“These concerns will be amplified by planned removal of entitlement to support with housing costs for many people in this age group.”

When someone is homeless, it’s far harder for them to get started in life - to get a job, to earn money and pay the rent or think about buying.

In the long run, this policy is likely to make young people more reliant on handouts, not less.

