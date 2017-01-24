15 well-paid, interesting and rewarding jobs in the West Midlands you can apply for NOW

We have found more than 3,000 jobs on offer in the West Midlands region and its surroundings. Here is a selection of some of the best.
Peer Mentor - £16k
Recruiter: Homeless charity Shelter
Who they are looking for: An enthusiastic and determined individual to join the team on its Birmingham Changing Futures Together project. It is open to anyone who has previously experienced mental health concerns and offending who can bring insight into these services to the table
Why: The project focuses on long-term service and system change and helps individuals with multiple and complex needs to lead fruitful, satisfying lives
Pay: £15,816 to £16,402
Closing date: February 5
Direct Sales Agent - up to £100k
Recruiter: Recovery and motoring products group RAC
Who they are looking for: Agents from a wide variety of backgrounds to sell policies to the public in venues such as high streets, supermarkets and motorway service stations
Why: You will interact with people in different venues in all types of weather to sell breakdown membership
Pay: £30,000 to £100,000 uncapped
Closing date: February 8
Skilled Operatives - competitive
Recruiter: R&C Williams
Who they are looking for: Highways operatives.
Why: Due to an increase in workload R&C Williams, a public and civil engineering firm, is recruiting for skilled operatives with experience in highways civils works
Pay: Competitive
Closing date: February 1
Charity Fundraiser - up to £11.50 per hour
Recruiter: Wesser
Who they are looking for: Door-to-door charity fundraisers
Why: Wesser fundraises on behalf of some of the world's most-valued charities and it supports the work of St John Ambulance, St John Cymru Wales and St Andrews First Aid in the UK
Pay: £8 to £11.50 per hour
Closing date: February 11
Interpreters and Translators - up to £30 per hour
Recruiter: Interpretation and translations business Language River
Who they are looking for: Qualified and experienced interpreters and translators
Why: Language River provides its services to the legal sector, judiciary and immigration as well NHS and local authorities
Pay: £15 to £30 per hour
Closing date: February 3
Paint Sprayer/Cosmetic Repairer - £25k
Recruiter: LSH Autos
Who they are looking for: A skilled cosmetic repair technician, experienced in paint spraying
Why: Due to the continued business success and growth, the firm is now looking to expand its team through the recruitment of a cosmetic repairer/paint sprayer at Mercedes Benz of Birmingham
Pay: £25,244
Closing date: February 10
Communications Officer - £20k
Recruiter: Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity
Who they are looking for: A communications officer with proven skills in developing media and communication plans and creative content
Why: The charity is dedicated to improving the experience of patients, their families and the staff who care for them. It raises funds to support patients of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham by providing new and innovative equipment, funding research and supporting patient and family welfare projects
Pay: £20,000
Closing date: January 29
Various Positions - from £19k
Recruiter: Merkur Engineering, which is part of German group Gauselmann and which operates gaming machines. Merkur is the UK Engineering arm of the company responsible for all the servicing and logistics for all the machines across the UK
Who they are looking for: Various roles including parts and helpdesk manager, service engineer and tech workshop trainee
Why: Due to continued expansion, it is seeking staff to fill various roles at its depot in Birmingham
Pay: From £19,000 depending on the role
Closing date: February 3
Maintenance Shift Manager - competitive
Recruiter: BMW
Who they are looking for: A passionate mechanical and electrical maintenance professional with project management experience and an exceptional leadership style, responsible for overseeing the maintenance activities at Hams Hall
Why: 2017 is an exciting time to be working at BMW Hams Hall with the introduction of new manufacturing facilities. The plant is an integral part of BMW Group's global engine production network where it manufactures fuel-efficient, low-emission engines
Pay: Competitive
Closing date: February 6
Warehouse Operatives - up to £10 per hour
Recruiter: BCT Resourcing
Who they are looking for: Warehouse operatives for duties such as picking and packing and loading duties
Why: The role is for one of its well-established clients in the Birmingham area
Pay: £7.50 to £10 per hour
Closing date: January 23
Hospitality Events Assistants - competitive
Recruiter: The Birmingham Repertory Theatre
Who they are looking for: Hospitality staff
Why: To deliver the hospitality requirements of all conferencing and event activities at the theatre. Successful applicants will have strong customer service skills and experience of the events business
Pay: Competitive
Closing date: February 7
Service Engineer - competitive
Recruiter: HPC Compressed Air Systems
Who they are looking for: A service engineer, preferably with experience in compressed air or related industries, e.g. HGV commercial truck maintenance
Why: HPC Compressed Air Systems supplies innovative, energy-efficient air compression/air treatment products and system solutions to leading manufacturers. The main duties of the role are to carry out routine planned maintenance on HPC compressors and ancillary products, attend equipment breakdowns when they occur, diagnose faults and other duties
Pay: Competitive
Closing date: January 31
Paraplanner - up to £40k
Recruiter: Webrecruit
Who they are looking for: A paraplanning professional looking to develop their career with a successful company that has extensive links with the professional community.
Why: The client is a financial planning advisory business with a well-established reputation within the industry. Supporting its client's succession wealth management proposition, you will review, analyse and prepare compliant, financial plans for customers.
Pay: Up to £40,000
Closing date: February 14
English Teacher - up to £140 per day
Recruiter: Randstad Education
Who they are looking for: English teacher for GCSE qualification
Why: An independent secondary school located in the Birmingham area needs an English teacher
Pay: £120 to £140 per day
Closing date: January 31
Big Data Engineer - up to £45k
Recruiter: I4 Recruitment
Who they are looking for: Data engineer with knowledge of various software packages
Why: An opportunity to work with a software house. The role is home based but would require monthly trips into the office so UK residence is required
Pay: £30,000 to £45,000 per year
Closing date: February 15
