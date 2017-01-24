15 well-paid, interesting and rewarding jobs in the West Midlands you can apply for NOW

An English teacher is one of 15 new West Midlands jobs which have caught our eye

We have found more than 3,000 jobs on offer in the West Midlands region and its surroundings. Here is a selection of some of the best.

Peer Mentor - £16k

Recruiter: Homeless charity Shelter

Who they are looking for: An enthusiastic and determined individual to join the team on its Birmingham Changing Futures Together project. It is open to anyone who has previously experienced mental health concerns and offending who can bring insight into these services to the table

Why: The project focuses on long-term service and system change and helps individuals with multiple and complex needs to lead fruitful, satisfying lives

Pay: £15,816 to £16,402

Closing date: February 5

Direct Sales Agent - up to £100k

Recruiter: Recovery and motoring products group RAC

Who they are looking for: Agents from a wide variety of backgrounds to sell policies to the public in venues such as high streets, supermarkets and motorway service stations

Why: You will interact with people in different venues in all types of weather to sell breakdown membership

Pay: £30,000 to £100,000 uncapped

Closing date: February 8

Skilled Operatives - competitive

Recruiter: R&C Williams

Who they are looking for: Highways operatives.

Why: Due to an increase in workload R&C Williams, a public and civil engineering firm, is recruiting for skilled operatives with experience in highways civils works

Pay: Competitive

Closing date: February 1

Charity Fundraiser - up to £11.50 per hour

Recruiter: Wesser

Who they are looking for: Door-to-door charity fundraisers

Why: Wesser fundraises on behalf of some of the world's most-valued charities and it supports the work of St John Ambulance, St John Cymru Wales and St Andrews First Aid in the UK

Pay: £8 to £11.50 per hour

Closing date: February 11

Interpreters and Translators - up to £30 per hour

Recruiter: Interpretation and translations business Language River

Who they are looking for: Qualified and experienced interpreters and translators

Why: Language River provides its services to the legal sector, judiciary and immigration as well NHS and local authorities

Pay: £15 to £30 per hour

Closing date: February 3

Paint Sprayer/Cosmetic Repairer - £25k

Recruiter: LSH Autos

Who they are looking for: A skilled cosmetic repair technician, experienced in paint spraying

Why: Due to the continued business success and growth, the firm is now looking to expand its team through the recruitment of a cosmetic repairer/paint sprayer at Mercedes Benz of Birmingham

Pay: £25,244

Closing date: February 10

Communications Officer - £20k

Recruiter: Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity

Who they are looking for: A communications officer with proven skills in developing media and communication plans and creative content

Why: The charity is dedicated to improving the experience of patients, their families and the staff who care for them. It raises funds to support patients of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham by providing new and innovative equipment, funding research and supporting patient and family welfare projects

Pay: £20,000

Closing date: January 29

Various Positions - from £19k

Recruiter: Merkur Engineering, which is part of German group Gauselmann and which operates gaming machines. Merkur is the UK Engineering arm of the company responsible for all the servicing and logistics for all the machines across the UK

Who they are looking for: Various roles including parts and helpdesk manager, service engineer and tech workshop trainee

Why: Due to continued expansion, it is seeking staff to fill various roles at its depot in Birmingham

Pay: From £19,000 depending on the role

Closing date: February 3

Maintenance Shift Manager - competitive

Recruiter: BMW

Who they are looking for: A passionate mechanical and electrical maintenance professional with project management experience and an exceptional leadership style, responsible for overseeing the maintenance activities at Hams Hall

Why: 2017 is an exciting time to be working at BMW Hams Hall with the introduction of new manufacturing facilities. The plant is an integral part of BMW Group's global engine production network where it manufactures fuel-efficient, low-emission engines

Pay: Competitive

Closing date: February 6

Warehouse Operatives - up to £10 per hour

Recruiter: BCT Resourcing

Who they are looking for: Warehouse operatives for duties such as picking and packing and loading duties

Why: The role is for one of its well-established clients in the Birmingham area

Pay: £7.50 to £10 per hour

Closing date: January 23

Hospitality Events Assistants - competitive

Recruiter: The Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Who they are looking for: Hospitality staff

Why: To deliver the hospitality requirements of all conferencing and event activities at the theatre. Successful applicants will have strong customer service skills and experience of the events business

Pay: Competitive

Closing date: February 7

Service Engineer - competitive

Recruiter: HPC Compressed Air Systems

Who they are looking for: A service engineer, preferably with experience in compressed air or related industries, e.g. HGV commercial truck maintenance

Why: HPC Compressed Air Systems supplies innovative, energy-efficient air compression/air treatment products and system solutions to leading manufacturers. The main duties of the role are to carry out routine planned maintenance on HPC compressors and ancillary products, attend equipment breakdowns when they occur, diagnose faults and other duties

Pay: Competitive

Closing date: January 31

Paraplanner - up to £40k

Recruiter: Webrecruit

Who they are looking for: A paraplanning professional looking to develop their career with a successful company that has extensive links with the professional community.

Why: The client is a financial planning advisory business with a well-established reputation within the industry. Supporting its client's succession wealth management proposition, you will review, analyse and prepare compliant, financial plans for customers.

Pay: Up to £40,000

Closing date: February 14

English Teacher - up to £140 per day

Recruiter: Randstad Education

Who they are looking for: English teacher for GCSE qualification

Why: An independent secondary school located in the Birmingham area needs an English teacher

Pay: £120 to £140 per day

Closing date: January 31

Big Data Engineer - up to £45k

Recruiter: I4 Recruitment

Who they are looking for: Data engineer with knowledge of various software packages

Why: An opportunity to work with a software house. The role is home based but would require monthly trips into the office so UK residence is required

Pay: £30,000 to £45,000 per year

Closing date: February 15

