Why letting your dog off its lead could cost you £100

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

ON-the-spot fines for letting your dog run wild or failing to clean up their mess could rise to £100 under new plans being considered.

City council public protection officials are this consulting residents and dog owners over changes to the dog control orders, which were first introduced in 2014.

Under the regulations dog owners face fines if they:

• Do not remove their dog’s waste

• Do not keep their dog on leads on public roads, pavements and verges

• Allow their dogs into fenced children’s play areas and school playing pitches

• Take more than four dogs out in public

• Fail to put dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised official such as a park or dog warden

PA

Currently the fixed penalty fine is set at £80. But a change in law means that the existing dog control orders will no longer be enforceable after October.

Instead they are being transferred into public space protection orders (PSPOs) and the fine raised by £20.

Dog control issues remain a major concern in the city with 3,115 complaints over aggressive dogs or failure to pick up their mess during 2016.

Last year 528 owners were sent warning letters and 27 were fined.

Council public protection chairman Coun Barbara Dring said: “The introduction of dog control orders has enabled us to successfully prosecute irresponsible dog owners for not controlling their pets or picking up their mess.

“However we still get numerous complaints about dogs, particularly around dog fouling, which is why we’re looking at increasing the £80 fine to £100 – the message is simple, pick up or pay up.”

Details of the consultation, which runs until August 7, are online at www.birmingham.gov.uk/dogcontrol