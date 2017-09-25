Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women who claim they were abused by a Birmingham GP who killed himself after being told he was under investigation for sexual assault are launching legal action against the NHS.

The pair were both patients of Dr Philip Schuppler at Swanswell Medical Centre, in Acocks Green, and claim they were abused by him at his surgery over a number of years.

They have now instructed specialist abuse lawyers at Irwin Mitchell as they prepare to take legal action.

The 58-year-old doctor was found dead in his Solihull flat on November 1 last year, hours after being told by police about the abuse complaints against him.

The doctor, a partner at the Swanswell Centre, had taken a heroin overdose.

The first alleged victim came forward last September to report that she had been assaulted in 1995 inside the Acocks Green surgery.

A second woman later told officers she had also been abused by the GP at the surgery and a third alleged victim claimed she was sexually assaulted by the doctor during a routine examination.

Earlier this year a spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed “a number of women” had since come forward to report concerns, but the force would not reveal the number of allegations.

One of the women has informed her lawyers at Irwin Mitchell that when she did try and raise a complaint against Dr Schuppler she was informed that he was the one who would deal with it.

The woman has spoken to her legal team about her disappointment at this and how she was left feeling as if she had nowhere to turn.

Both women have reported their experiences to the police. One spoke to police in September 2016 and the other approached police after news broke of Dr Schuppler’s death in November 2016.

Raman Dhillon, the specialist abuse lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the women seeking legal action, has now urged other victims to come forward.

He said: “The first-hand accounts we have heard from our clients are heartbreaking, and their bravery at coming forward is commendable.

“A GP is a position of trust, however in our work we have sadly seen times where a person’s doctor has abused their position and that person has then suffered in silence. We encourage anyone who has survived abuse to speak out and to not suffer in silence.

“We will work with our clients to support them and ensure their voices are heard.”

The NHS previously said it was co-operating with police and urged anyone with complaints about the doctor to contact the surgery, police, or a helpline.

A spokeswoman for NHS England said: “Patient safety is paramount for NHS England and any concerns or allegations are taken seriously. We would support the police in any way and co-operate fully with any investigation.

“In addition, if patients have any concerns they can discuss them with one of the GPs at their practice who should then investigate and take appropriate action.

“Alternatively, patients can contact the NHS England Contact Centre on 0300 311 22 33 or can email england.contactus@nhs.net.”

West Midlands Police urged anyone with concerns to call 101, where they can speak to specially trained officers.