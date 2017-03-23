How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

University of Birmingham agrees life sciences campus deal

Institute will lead development of a campus in Selly Oak which will conduct research and studies to bring new medical treatments to market

The new life sciences campus will count the QE Hospital among its neighbours

The University of Birmingham is to lead development of a new life sciences park in a city suburb after agreeing a land deal.

The university has acquired ten acres of the Battery Park site close to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Selly Oak where a major new medical campus will be built called Birmingham Life Sciences Park.

The park will include state-of-the-art research and commercial facilities that will bring together partners in a bid to drive innovation and harness the academic, clinical and commercial sectors in the city.

The aim is to support R&D to take innovative new healthcare technologies from the early stages of concept to real life application.

Birmingham Life Sciences Park will be delivered by Birmingham Health Partners which is an alliance between the university, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital Trust.

Investment has been granted by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership while support from Battery Park's owner Birmingham City Council has allowed work to begin.

The life sciences campus will benefit from its location in a densely populated suburb of the city and also its proximity to several health institutions and the University of Birmingham's campus.

This proposal forms part of much wider plans for the former metal works site which include a new Sainsbury's supermarket to replace its existing story in nearby Chapel Lane, other retail units and more than 400 student bedrooms in a complex reaching up to 18 storeys.

University of Birmingham vice-chancellor Sir David Eastwood said: "This is a landmark step for our dynamic regional collaboration in life sciences and enhances our essential infrastructure enabling great advances in the way we tackle global healthcare challenges.

"We are already tackling cancer, chronic and rare diseases, mental health, trauma and antibiotic resistance and making significant progress in this area, bringing real benefits to our communities locally and around the world.

"I look forward to working with our partners over the next few years to ensure we sustain momentum in this area."

Birmingham City Council leader Coun John Clancy added: "The Battery Park development is part of an exciting period of regeneration for Birmingham as the city reinforces its position as a leading player in the life sciences sector.

"The life sciences park to be built here will complement the recently opened Institute of Transitional Medicine and help to transform Birmingham into a global hub for medical research."

John Williams, managing director of Birmingham Health Partners, said: "This is an important development for Birmingham Health Partners, that will help us deliver at pace the benefits of cutting edge research to the communities we serve."

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

MIPIM 2017: How the Midlands sent a powerful message to global investors about its exciting future

Mearly 3,000 international delegates visited the Midlands UK pavilion during global real estate show MIPIM 2017

Previous Articles

Birmingham's backing for Axis Square redevelopment

CGI of One Axis Square which has received the green light

New office block and a public square next to the Mailbox are warmly welcomed by city council's planning committee

Related Tags

In The News
Construction
Invest in Birmingham
Places
Selly Oak
Organisations
Birmingham City Council
Local Enterprise Partnership
Sainsbury's
NHS
University of Birmingham

Most Read in News

The new life sciences campus will count the QE Hospital among its neighbours
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    University of Birmingham agrees life sciences campus deal
  2. Regional Affairs
    Houses of Parliament shooting: Commons suspended as reports of man with knife at Westminster
  3. Regional Affairs
    University of Warwick in job security row
  4. Regional Affairs
    Houses of Parliament shooting: This is how MPs responded
  5. Regional Affairs
    We need inquiry into council's Lidl plan mistake says MP

Most Recent

The new life sciences campus will count the QE Hospital among its neighbours

Most read on Birmingham Post

The new life sciences campus will count the QE Hospital among its neighbours
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    University of Birmingham agrees life sciences campus deal
  2. Technology
    Apprentice finalist gets air with new app
  3. Birmingham city centre
    Opinion: Head to Holloway for some interesting nods to the past
  4. MIPIM
    MIPIM 2017: Birmingham raises bar with restaurant in the sky
  5. Home
    Why the Midland Metro will be 'nationalised'
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor