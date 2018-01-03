Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The decision to postpone tens of thousands of operations throughout January will lead to patients "losing out", the Patients Association said.

The comments come after NHS England urged hospitals to defer pre-planned operations and routine outpatient appointments until the end of the month due to severe winter pressures.

In a drastic step to try to free up hospital staff and beds, NHS England also said the deferral of non-urgent inpatient elective care should be extended until January 31.

But the move has caused confusion among some patients with a number turning online to express confusion over whether or not appointments were still going ahead.

Mark Smith, media manager for the Newcastle Falcons rugby union team, tweeted: "Playing hospital roulette today. Daughter due in for an op at 7am, news full of stories saying all ops are cancelled but hospital not answering phone."

A number of trusts reached out to patients online to urge them to attend appointments unless they had been instructed otherwise.

NHS England has estimated the measures could lead to up to 55,000 deferred operations, although cancer operations and time-critical procedures should go ahead as planned.

It also announced that sanctions for mixed sex accommodation breaches should be temporarily lifted.

"NHS England's decision to defer elective surgery throughout January and authorise the use of mixed sex wards is a sign of how hard winter pressures are hitting the NHS this year," said John Kell, head of policy at the Patients Association.

"Combined with regular first-hand reports of worsening conditions in hospitals, including growing numbers of patients being treated on trolleys in corridors, it is clear how badly patients are losing out."

NHS England is expected to publish its weekly operational statistics on Thursday.

The data, which will include figures from Christmas and New Year, will show the true extent of the crisis in English hospitals.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said: "The trust CEOs we have spoken to and the social media posts we have seen suggest that the NHS is currently under very significant pressure.

"Some are describing it as the most difficult set of urgent and emergency care pressures they have experienced.

"We would expect this pressure to be reflected in urgent/emergency care performance stats when they are published."

He added that a number of factors were contributing to the problems including: higher levels of flu and respiratory illness, norovirus, lower capacity and issues with GPs struggling to cope with demand.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: "I anticipate the latest figures will confirm pressure on the system between the festive bank holidays but the situation has deteriorated rapidly since then.

"It is a sensible step to see the national panel recommending the cancellation of non-urgent surgery until the end of the month but, based on current activity, I expect this may need to be further extended until the end of February."

Meanwhile anecdotal evidence from patients online paints a picture of long waiting times, ambulances queuing up outside emergency departments, patients being treated in corridors and hospitals almost full to the brim.

One hospital sent out a plea appealing for relatives to help elderly patients get discharged.

In an "urgent" public notice, the Bedford Hospital said: "Many of our patients are elderly and require support after discharge, and we ask that relatives support us and their loved ones by helping us discharge patients that are medically well to leave hospital; to return to the most appropriate environment such as their own home or a community care home."

Some hospitals have declared themselves at the most severe pressure level while doctors warned that scores are operating at almost full capacity.

Meanwhile a number of ambulance services are also under severe pressure, with two even resorting to taxis to ferry patients to hospital.