Anti-abortion campaigners could be banned from gathering outside a Birmingham clinic.

City councillors have backed a motion which could lead to a 'buffer zone' being introduced outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Edgbaston.

The motion, which was put forward by Councillors Paulette Hamilton and Jayne Francis at the authority's latest full council meeting, follows in the footsteps of similar proposals by councils in Ealing, Portsmouth and Southwark.

It also comes after the recent announcement that the Home Office has ordered a review into harassment and intimidation near abortion clinics which will gather evidence from police forces, healthcare providers and local authorities.

Speaking to the Birmingham Post & Mail in October, Councillor Hamilton said restrictions had not been raised formally with the authority at that stage but she "very much supported" the position Ealing Council had taken.

Her joint motion said there were "growing concerns" about the harassment of women attending the Marie Stopes centre in Arthur Road with those seeking pregnancy terminations "being targeted" by pro-life protesters.

The motion called it "street harassment" and a "form of sexism against women".

It added: "The number of women who decide to continue their pregnancy after contacting an abortion clinic does not change whether or not there are anti-abortion activists outside.

"The council acknowledges those with deeply held beliefs will continue to campaign against abortion. However, it is inappropriate to further this debate by targeting women outside healthcare providers.

"The right to protest must be balanced with the right of pregnant women to choose and to obtain advice and treatment in confidence and free from intimidation."

It is 50 years since the 1967 Abortion Act was introduced in the UK.

40 Days for Life is a Christian-based campaign body which was founded in Texas but now has groups across the world and its mission is to "show local communities the consequences of abortion in their own neighbourhoods, for their own friends and families".

Its Birmingham branch has held vigils in the city for seven years and last month it finished its second of 2017 outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Edgbaston. Its next 40-day vigil will start on Valentine's Day.

In response to the city council's motion, campaign director for Birmingham Isabel Vaughan-Spruce said: "I was saddened but not surprised those pushing this motion in the council didn't bother to contact a single member of the 40 Days for Life team or witness a vigil before making their uninformed decision.

"Paulette Hamilton's speech was full of false information from start to finish, implying that someone dresses up as a priest, who is not a priest, and stands at the centre throwing holy water at women and volunteers have physically prevented women from entering.

"There is a camera trained on the entrance to Marie Stopes so why is evidence never provided for these inflammatory statements?

"Edgbaston councillor Deirdre Alden described in a more accurate way how a vigil is run and also spoke of the lack of complaints she has received from residents in her 18 years as a councillor.

"Passers by have stopped recently to give statements of support to those praying outside the abortion centre as well as those who have had abortions there."

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service, a charity which sees more than 70,000 women a year and provides reproductive healthcare services, said in a statement: "We are very pleased Birmingham City Council has taken this important decision to protect women as they exercise their legal right to healthcare.

"This is not about shutting down the debate on abortion but about ensuring the women who use these services are able to receive advice and treatment without interference and in confidence."

Existing laws already provide protection against harassment and intimidation and the police have a range of powers to manage protests.

Last month, the Home Office said its review could result in the bolstering of existing police and civil powers or creating new ones.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "While everyone has a right to peaceful protest, it is completely unacceptable anyone should feel harassed or intimidated simply for exercising their legal right to healthcare advice and treatment.

"The decision to have an abortion is already an incredibly personal one, without women being further pressured by aggressive protesters.

"This review is about ensuring the police, healthcare providers and local authorities have the right powers to protect women making these tough decisions."