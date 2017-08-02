Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of people dying from drug use has increased again in Birmingham.

New official figures show that there were 173 deaths related to drugs between 2014 and 2016 in the city.

This is up from 161 in 2013-15.

If you go back ten years, to 2004-6, the number of deaths was significantly less at 103.

Across the entire West Midlands region there were 709 deaths related to drug use in 2014-16.

Nationwide, official statistics show 3,744 deaths involving legal and illegal drugs were registered in England and Wales last year - the highest number since comparable records started in 1993.

And statisticians said a rise in the purity of cocaine could partly explain the increase, which has been logged despite estimates of usage remaining broadly steady.

The Office for National Statistics report highlighted a warning from the National Crime Agency that there was a “significant increase” in both crack and powder cocaine purity in 201.

This “may partly explain the increase in deaths relating to cocaine”, the paper added.

The report from DrugWise identified a two-tier market, with prices of around £30 to £40 a gram at “pub dust” purity of roughly 40%, ranging up to approximately £80 for purity in excess of 70%.

In contrast to cocaine, deaths linked to heroin and/or morphine remained stable last year - with 1,209 compared with 1,201 registered in 2015.

People aged 40 to 49 had the highest rate of drug misuse deaths in 2016, overtaking the 30-39 age group.

The highest mortality rate from drug misuse was in the North East with 77.4 deaths per one million population, while the lowest rate was in the East Midlands with 29.1 deaths per one million population.

The figures prompted criticism of the Government’s drugs policy.

Martin Powell, of the Transform Drug Policy Foundation, described the Home Office’s approach as “scandalous”.

He said: “The Government must accept responsibility for record numbers of people dying from overdoses year after year.

“Other countries value the lives of vulnerable people who use drugs enough to implement and fund many measures proven to save lives, like decriminalising drug users, safer drug consumption rooms and prescribing heroin.”

Rosanna O’Connor, of Public Health England, the government agency responsible for cutting drug use, said: “It is tragic that we are still seeing an increase in people dying from drug misuse, particularly among older heroin users.

“Many of these deaths can be explained as the ‘Trainspotting’ generation, often with poor physical and mental health, sadly losing their battle with long-term addiction to drugs.”

She said a large number of heroin deaths are among people not in treatment and called on services to increase their efforts to reach those most at risk.

A number of MPs called for drugs to be legalised or decriminalised in a recent House of Commons debate.

Ruth George, Labour MP for High Peak, told the House of Commons: “An enormous part of the harm that is done by drugs is when people, particularly young people, do not know what it is that they are taking.

“If we are considering a harm prevention strategy, should we not be trying to ensure that we can protect people and help them to know what they are taking? Does that not include making drugs available legally so that we can test them and properly protect people?”

Conservative Crispin Blunt, MP for Reigate, said: “We have left the manufacture and supply in the hands of organised criminals and treated their victims - many of whom are vulnerable members of our society and many of whom have mental illnesses - as criminals, and they are unable or unwilling to seek medical help due to the illegality, exclusion and stigma.”

He urged Ministers to set up a Royal Commission to consider whether changes to the law are needed.

Campaigners say the Government needs a radical change to its approach to drugs.

Martin Powell, of the Transform Drug Policy Foundation, said; “This unacceptably high level of deaths is a direct result of the Home Office’s scandalous approach to drugs.

“Other countries value the lives of vulnerable people who use drugs enough to implement and fund many measures proven to save lives, like decriminalising drug users, safer drug consumption rooms and prescribing heroin.”