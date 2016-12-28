How we use Cookies
Massive surge in people going to to hospital with malnutrition

  • Updated
  • By

Concerning new statistics show the number of admissions rose eight-fold

Watch: Kids forced to live on margarine butties in foodbank Britain during school holidays
Admissions due to malnutrition have soared to their highest rate in six years at hospitals in the West Midlands, rising eight-fold over the period.

There were 88 admissions with a diagnosis of malnutrition at Walsall Healthcare in 2015/16, the highest number since at least 2009/10, with
the number of admissions rising 700 per cent from 11 in 2009/10.

Royal Wolverhampton also saw the highest number of admissions in five years, at 65 in 2015/16, up 442 per cent from 12 in 2009/10, as did Sandwell and West Birmingham at 62.

This is up 130 per cent from 27 in 2009/10, and the Dudley Group at 56 is up 19 per cent from 47 in 2009/10.

The data from NHS Digital covers finished admission episodes (FAE), which is the first period of admitted patient care under one
consultant within one healthcare provider.

Admissions do not represent the number of patients, as a person may have more than one admission within the period.

The admissions included either a primary or secondary diagnosis of malnutrition, covering kwashiorkor, nutritional marasmus, marasmic kwashiorkor, or unspecified severe protein-energy malnutrition.

They also include a protein-energy malnutrition of moderate and mild degree, retarded development following protein-energy malnutrition, unspecified protein-energy malnutrition, and malnutrition in pregnancy.

More and more people are relying on foodbanks

Increases in the number of diagnoses may be due to better recording over time.

The cause of malnutrition is not presented here but may be due to dietary issues, an inability to absorb nutrients normally or another disease affecting the patient’s ability to feed normally.

Campaigners blame spiralling food prices, falling wages and ruthless benefits cuts and sanctions.

Simon Capewell, professor of public health at Liverpool University and vice president of the Faculty of Public Health, said: “It is a national scandal.

“The fifth wealthiest country on the planet is now suffering from Victorian diseases such as malnutrition, rickets, scurvy. These figures are shocking and need to be a real wake up call.

“Severe malnutrition is very serious and can be fatal. And what is really worrying is that for every person admitted to hospital, there will be five times that number getting care in out-patient clinics, and another 50 times that number getting care from their GP.

“These figures are only the absolute tip of the iceberg.

“It is a further burden on an already over-burdened NHS and it is absolutely avoidable and preventable.”

