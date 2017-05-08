Labour will axe hospital car parking charges if it wins the general election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to axe hospital parking charges if his party wins the June 8 general election .

One Birmingham and Solihull hospital trust raked in almost £5 million in one year from parking charges from patients, visitors and staff.

But Labour has announced it will make parking at NHS England hospitals free.

To make up for the money hospitals will lose from the policy, it will increase the tax charged on private health insurance to 20%.

Mr Corbyn said: "Labour will end hospital parking charges, which place an unfair and unnecessary burden on families, patients and NHS staff. Hospital parking charges are a tax on serious illnesses."

Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust raised £4.8 million in 2016 from parking charges, including £3.4 million from patients and visitors, and £1.4 million from its own staff.

It runs Heartlands Hospital and Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham, and Solihull Hospital.

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust , which runs City Hospital (also known as Dudley Road) and Sandwell Hospital, received £2.3 million.

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, took in £455,000 in parking charges.

Increasing the rate of Insurance Premium Tax to 20% for private healthcare insurance products will replace the £162 million England’s hospitals raise from car parking charges nationwide, Labour says.

Mr Corbyn said: " Our hospitals are struggling from under-funding at the hands of Theresa May’s Conservative government, but the gap should not be filled by charging sick patients, anxious relatives and already hard-pressed NHS staff for an essential service.

"Our NHS needs a Labour government that will stand up for the many, not the few."

The standard rate of Insurance Premium Tax is 10% and due to go up to 12% in June.

Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s comments on hospital car parking, a Conservative spokesman said: “This promise isn’t worth the paper it’s written on because Jeremy Corbyn simply wouldn’t be able to deliver it.

"With Corbyn in charge of our Brexit negotiations, the economy and our NHS would be at grave risk. There would be less money to spend in hospitals, not more."