Hospital trust in A&E crisis after THREE WEEKS of trolley wait breaches

A scandal-hit hospital trust is in A&E meltdown with patients being forced to wait on trolleys for longer than 12 hours for the last three weeks - making it the worst in the country.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has now announced a ‘full capacity protocol’ to try and tackle the escalating crisis at Worcester Royal.

The Trust - which also runs the Alexandra in Redditch - is the only one in the country to have breached the A&E time limits and has now told staff it plans a three point action plan to tackle the situation:

*Prioritising the safety of the sickest patients by raising the threshold for admission and discharge;

*Moving more patients out of A&E safely onto wards;

*Asking ‘outside partners’ to accept patients earlier.

In an email to staff Richard Beeken, Interim Chief Executive, explained the seriousness of the current A&E and ‘patient flow’ situation.

Worcestershire Royal Hospital

He said: “For some time now, all of us in this organisation have been concerned about patient safety and patient experience at the front door of the WRH site due to poor patient flow.

“Symptomatic of our issues is the number of lengthy ‘trolley waits’ for admission. For 3 weeks now Worcester has been the only Trust in England declaring 12 hour trolley waits. All of us believe this to be an unacceptable situation.”

He said the Chief Executive was ‘leading the control room response’ to the situation and added: “There are a number of actions we need to take that go far beyond the norm today and for the rest of this week.

“We must all be assured that we are taking every action we can to maximise simple discharges earlier in the day and be very clear about which patients are medically fit and requiring complex discharge facilitation.”

Meanwhile, the Birmingham Mail has learned that patients were dying on trolleys and in corridors at the Royal three months before two people died in an A&E scandal.

Worcester Acute Hospitals NHS Trust was condemned by politicians and health campaigners after it was revealed in January that two patients had died as they waited for a bed.

But the Birmingham Mail has discovered that trust bosses had been warned of the crisis in A&E back in October when a woman in her 80s died after waiting 22 hours in an A&E cubicle at the Royal.

It is understood doctors alerted trust bosses to escalating problems within A&E at that time.

Yet despite the warnings two further patients later died in tragic circumstances at A&E hospital - which has seen the Royal branded the most troubled hospital in the country.

The Mail has learned that a woman in her 80s was admitted to Worcester Royal in early October. She was put on an end-of-life pathway as it was expected she would die.

She was never formally admitted to the hospital and spent 22 hours on a trolley in A&E. She died in an A&E cubicle with relatives around her.

It is understood a senior A&E consultant complained to then Trust chief executive Chris Tidman about the patient having to die in such circumstances.

A second consultant also complained.

It is not known what, if any, action was taken.

A spokesman for Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Worcestershire Royal Hospital (WRH) has continued to experience high levels of demand for its emergency services and often has over 40 patients in hospital who are medically fit for discharge.

"This means we are often unable to admit patients to our wards as quickly as we would want.

"Some of our patients are currently waiting too long in our A&E department as a result of lack of flow out of hospital and we are continuing to work closely with social care, the local Health and Care Trust and GP partners to ensure that, when clinically fit, patients are discharged.

"Over the past three weeks a number of patients have waited over 12 hours in our A&E dept at WRH.

"We recognise any time spent waiting can be very distressing and, to ensure we deliver a safe service, we have additional staff in our A&E department helping during this very busy period.

"During the week when we are at full capacity we are acutely aware the experience we are giving to our patients is not what we want and our staff are continuing to work to ensure that safe care is provided at all times.

"We cannot comment on individual cases.

"However, occasionally there are circumstances where a patient who is nearing the end of their life is made as comfortable as possible in A&E.

"This occurs only when the medical team have made the decision that to move a patient may cause them additional distress."