Got a good idea to tackle childhood obesity in Birmingham?

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Public health bosses are to throw a £140,000 cash pot into projects designed to get youngsters off the couch and eating healthy food.

The money will be given in grants to organisations and community groups which come up with projects to tackle the epidemic of childhood obesity in Birmingham.

The city has one of the highest rates in the UK with a quarter of ten year olds now clinically obese and 40 per cent overweight by the time they leave primary school.

The problem is also an increasing drain on health services and the wider economy.

Now, projects aimed at reducing youth obesity which can raise money via the Crowdfunder website can apply for a top-up grant from Birmingham City Council.

Birmingham's director of public health Adrian Phillips said: "There is no single solution to tackling health issues among young people, however we believe that some of the best ideas exist at grassroots level, with people who live and work with them - we want to engage community support and help make some of those ideas happen."

Dr Adrian Phillips

He said that life expectancy in Birmingham fell below the national average, with males peaking at 77.6 years - 79.4 years is the average in England - and females at 82.2 years compared with 83.1 years for England.

"Physical health, mental health, wellbeing and fitness are not isolated problems to Birmingham - in fact, this is a global crisis," he added.

"By empowering the community to crowdfund for grassroots projects, and pledging that the council will match their fees raised, we are putting those directly affected back in the driving seat to improve the current situation for Birmingham's young people."

He said the people of Birmingham were creative and passionate enough to develop good, fresh ideas to tackle the problem.

Suitable projects which get youngsters to be more active or to switch their sweets and fast food for healthy meals and raise half the necessary funding on the website will be able to apply for a top-up from the council cash fund - up to a maximum of £10,000.

Dawn Bebe, director of Crowdfunder said: "Crowdfund Birmingham gives residents the opportunity to support the projects that are close to their heart.

"By showing their support for specific projects, residents can send a signal to Birmingham City Council about which projects they think should receive funding.

"We are delighted to work closely with Adrian and his team on creating a sustainable programme to help improve Birmingham's youth health crisis."