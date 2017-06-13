How we use Cookies
Health clinic for men set up in Birmingham city centre cafe

  • Updated
  • By

Brummies can pop in for a free health MOT at 200 Degrees on Colmore Row during Men's Health Week

A brisk walk each day may cut risk of dying from cancer *embargoed until Tues June 6 12:01am
A Birmingham doctor is setting a free pop-up drop-in clinic in Birmingham city centre coffee shop to raise awareness of Men's Health Week.

Dr Sarj Bahia who manages Edgbaston Private Medical Practice is setting up a pop up clinic offering health check sessions at 200 Degrees cafe on Colmore Row.

The sessions will take place on Wednesday June 14th and Thursday June 15 between 11:30am and 2:00pm.

Men’s Health Week running this year from June 12 to June 18 is a national campaign that runs annually, encouraging communities to come together to improve and maintain the health of men, boys, and their families.

In previous years, the annual events around Men’s Health Week has been hugely successful in promoting awareness for testicular cancer and mental health.

Dr Sarj Bahia is holding a pop up clinic at 200 Degrees cafe for Men's Health Week
This year, the focus is on cardiovascular disease - an umbrella term for all diseases of th heart and circulation.

Although cardiovascular disease affects both sexes, the incidence is not only higher in men but often affects men at a younger age.

Dr Bahia, Principal GP at Edgbaston Private Medical Practice, which recently opened a second practice on Colmore Row said: “ Men are far less likely than women to see a doctor. We're offering a free pop-up drop-in service so that we see as many men as possible.

200 Degrees Coffee, Colmore Row
"A simple health check can mean the difference between life and death and the harrowing statistics from cardiovascular disease alone really outlines that.

"Cardiovascular disease kills more than 1 in 4 people in the UK and the risks of developing this can be changed by simply being aware."

Important risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease include: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. By spotting the signs early the risk of developing cardiovascular disease can be dramatically reduced.

Dr Bahia added: “I hope the clinic encourages men to make their health a priority. "

The free pop-up men’s health drop in clinic takes place at 200 Degrees cafe, 21 Colmore Row, B3 2BH

Drop in times: Wednesday June 14 and Thursday June 15 between 11:30am and 2:00pm.

