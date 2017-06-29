Concern over £5.5 billion contract to provide NHS services in the Black Country

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Plans to sell a £5.5 billion contract to run NHS services in Dudley could have "risks", according to a local MP.

Ian Austin, the MP for Dudley North, told Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt he had concerns about the decision by the local health body, NHS Dudley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), to put a 15-year contract out to tender.

By law, private firms from across the world must be allowed to bid for the contract. The NHS itself can also bid.

And the winning organisation will provide key services including community-based physical health services, some out-patient services, urgent care and primary care out-of-hours services, adult social care services, mental health services, learning disability services and care for people who are dying.

Dudley CCG points out that the contract requires the successful bidder to work closely with local GPs.

But Mr Austin (Lab) said he had concerns about the plans.

And he has tabled 60 questions which he wants Mr Hunt to answer, including whether local NHS staff were included and why the invitation to bid for the contract has been advertised abroad.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said the proposal to offer the contract for 15 years was “unprecedented in the NHS”.

And he said: “I plan to send a survey to local residents to find out their views, because I do not think that the consultation carried out so far has been in any way adequate.”

Black Country MP Ian Austin

Mr Austin told Mr Hunt: “I definitely want to see an NHS that focuses on patients, and makes it simple for patients and their families to find their way around. I think that the present NHS is ​too fragmented, and confusing for patients and their families and carers.

“Far too often people are told to speak to someone else, or to consult another department or organisation, and there are obvious difficulties for older people moving from hospital to social care. However, it worries me that what is being proposed has not been tried anywhere else, and I should like to know more about the risks associated with such an approach.”

And he asked: “How is it possible to predict what will happen over the next 15 years in the light of all sorts of issues - the impact of new healthcare technologies, new drugs, workforce changes, public spending, and three general elections?

“I want to know how local people will be involved in the new organisation. What say will they have in healthcare in Dudley over the next 15 years? How will staff be affected? Will they all be transferred to the new organisation? Will the organisation that wins the contract be able to sell it on after a few years, and what would happen to the staff if it did?

“Could healthcare businesses such as UnitedHealth Group or Virgin Care bid for part or all of the contract?”

PA Wire/Neil Hall Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

The organisation that wins the contract will become what Dudley CCG calls the multispecialty community provider in the area.

Mr Hunt spoke for 15 minutes later in the House of Commons debate but did not answer any of Mr Austin’s questions or make any reference to the contract.

Dudley CCG said in a statement that it was happy to meet Mr Austin and that it had consulted local people and community groups.

It said: “The procurement is being conducted in accordance with procurement law and advertised in the Official Journal of the European Communities. It may attract bids from abroad and from both public and private sector organisations.

"However, local GPs are at the centre of this so it is most likely they will form relationships with local providers to respond to the procurement.”

The CCG also said that offering a 15-year contract would help the winning bidder provide a better service.

“A 15 year contract is designed to create a longer term partnership between the parties and the space to invest in the right kind of preventative measures to deal with growing demand.”